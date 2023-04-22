Restructuring of Railways RS | Info

The restructuring of “Railways of the Republika Srpska” (ŽRS) should be completed by the end of next year, because the deadline for settling the situation in that public company has been moved again from September 30 of this year to the end of 2024.

The restructuring of “Zeljeznica” began in 2017, that is, when the World Bank approved a loan for the project in the amount of 51.3 million euros in December of that year. The deadline for the completion of the restructuring has so far been postponed several timesthat is, from 2021, it was extended to the end of last year, and to September 30 of this year, so that, according to the latest decision, the time frame for the completion of that work would slip to the end of 2024.

The new deadline was also approved by the Council of Ministers at the previous session by adopting the Proposal for Amendments to the Loan Agreement between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development for the restructuring project of ŽRS. That amendment does not refer to new debt, but extends the duration of the credit arrangement until the end of 2024.

“It was planned that the restructuring would be completed by the end of September this year, but since there is still work left, the deadline has been moved to the end of next year. We are sure that the restructuring should be completed by then.” the acting director of “Zeljeznica RS” told “Glas Srpska” Sladjan Jovic.

He emphasized that through the restructuring project “Zeljeznica” has already been stabilized and that it is a public company for railway transport that is one of the better positioned in the area.

“This is confirmed by the fact that we regularly pay our obligations to suppliers, salaries to workers, and settle our obligations to the Republic. We have no debts. The restructuring project financed by the World Bank is a success,” emphasized Jović.

When asked what is still left to be done through the restructuring project, Jović emphasizes that it is an inventory of assets, and the taking over of the complete package of shares by small shareholders.

“We have more than a year and a half to finish that work as well. We don’t expect any problems in that field,” stated Jović.

He emphasized that they are currently summarizing operations in the first quarter of this year, and added that he expects the results, according to the data processed so far, to be at the level of last year.

“We had an increase in the cost of labor, but also an increase in costs based on electricity and fuel consumption. On the other hand, this increase is accompanied by an increase in income from our services. We can say that we currently have a stable business.” concluded Jović.

He emphasized that there is no change in the number of passengers using trains.

“We are at an optimal number when it comes to the number of passengers, which requires investment in the road infrastructure in the coming period, that is, in new and more modern trains, so that only then could we hope for progress in that field.” concluded Jović.

Ticket prices

When it comes to ticket prices for transporting passengers, Slađan Jović reminded that there have been no changes to the price list yet.

“The same ticket price has been kept, still. We’ll see how long we can be at this level,” stated Jović.

