Resumption of Direct Flights between Havana and Moscow Boosts Bilateral Ties and Tourism

Title: Regular Flights Between Havana and Moscow Resume, Boosting Bilateral Ties

Subtitle: Aeroflot and Conviasa Connect Three Capitals with New Air Services

As of July 1, regular flights between Havana and Moscow have officially resumed, according to an announcement made by the Russian Foreign Ministry. The direct crossings between the two capital cities will be facilitated through the Aeroflot subsidiary, Rossiya, marking a significant step towards strengthening bilateral ties. Russian spokesperson Maria Zajárova expressed her optimism, stating that this decision will not only invigorate relations between the two countries but also help restore Russian tourism to the island.

Despite the hurdles posed by the economic sanctions imposed on Russia following its attack on Ukraine, the country remains committed to expanding international passenger air transport. The resumption of direct trips between Russia and Cuba after their cancellation in March 2022 signals a renewal of opportunities and heightened expectations for both nations.

In a significant development, Venezuelan airline Conviasa inaugurated a new route in mid-June. The airline’s partnership with Aeroflot has brought together three capital cities – Caracas, Havana, and Moscow – under a comprehensive air service agreement. By signing various agreements, the companies aim to enhance connectivity between Russia and the Caribbean.

One notable arrangement between Aeroflot and Conviasa is the “interline” agreement, enabling seamless travel for passengers with tickets issued by both airlines to Cuba and Venezuela. Additionally, the two airlines are finalizing plans for joint flight operations, which would allow flights to operate under a common code. Passengers would also enjoy the benefits of both airlines’ loyalty programs.

The flights between the three countries encompass Vnukovo Airport in Moscow, José Martí Airport in Havana, and Simón Bolívar Airport in Caracas. Furthermore, Conviasa offers regular flights for Cuban tourists traveling to other destinations such as Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

With the resumption of regular flights between Havana and Moscow, Russia and Cuba look forward to renewed cooperation and opportunities in various sectors, including tourism and trade. The partnership between Aeroflot and Conviasa also represents a significant milestone in expanding air connectivity among the three capitals, fostering stronger ties between these nations.

