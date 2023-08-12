Retirees run over and killed by a car. They were going to the threshing festival of Sant’Angelo dei Lombardi

Drama in the Avellino area, where on the evening of Friday 11 August a retired couple was hit and killed by a car. It was late and the two elders were crossing the street to reach the place where the threshing festival. For them it was an appointment they did not want to miss.

It should therefore have been an evening of joy to spend in company, a typical mid-August evening. An evening in which everything is thought of except danger. And instead for Vittorio Biancaniello and Lucia Marinooriginating from Nusco in the province of Avellino, a tragedy has taken place.

They were on the provincial road which in Irpinia connects Sant’Angelo dei Lombardi to the disused railway yard of Morra de Sanctis, when they started crossing the road. Meanwhile, however, a car was arriving. The impact was devastating. The two were run over and killed. The driver of the car realized what had happened and immediately left stopped to help and to try to understand what had happened and how the two people were hit. The police and emergency services immediately arrived at the scene. For Vittorio Biancaniello, however, there was nothing to do right away. The man died instantly. For his wife, Lucia Marino, however, the rescue attempts were different. However, the woman died on the way to the hospital.

According to an initial reconstruction, the man driving the car was reaching his own workplacewhich is located near the site of the accident and where the company shift would soon begin.

The news of the deaths of Vittorio Biancaniello and Lucia Marino quickly spread throughout the town, throwing the community into despair. Nusco has about 4 thousand inhabitants and in fact all the residents know each other. “They were everyone’s friends” they say in the village.