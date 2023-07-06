Retiring Abroad: 12 Best Places to Consider for a New Life After Work

Retiring to live in another country when working life has ended is an option that more and more people are considering around the world. According to the Social Security Administration, more than half a million Americans receive their payments abroad. According to Travel + Leisure magazine, when retiring abroad, foreigners take into account medical care, visa requirements, local culture, taxes, and living costs.

This site posted a list of the 12 best places to retire, which includes the Dominican Republic, since it is one of the least expensive Latin American countries for retirees. In the nation’s capital, Santo Domingo, the cost of rent is 80 percent lower than in New York and consumer prices are 49 percent lower. According to the publication, most retirees buy private health insurance and receive care at private centers at reasonable prices. The country also offers a retirement or pensioner visa with proof of at least 1,500 dollars in monthly income. Most retirees live in the capital of the country and in Santiago, in addition to tourist towns like Punta Cana, Puerto Plata, and Boca Chica.

Panama has become a retirement destination due to its proximity to the United States, warm climate, and welcoming atmosphere. The cost of living can fit most budgets and the government has created a pensionado visa, offering discounts on services and a tax exemption on imported household goods. Retirees choose the private health system and reasonable copayments for services.

Portugal has gained popularity as a retirement destination in recent years due to its mild climate, reasonable cost of living, and welcoming citizens. Legal residents can register with the National Health Service to access public hospitals and health centers, while others have their medical care covered by private insurance. Health insurance, passport, and proof of income are required to receive a residence permit.

Uruguay has gained popularity among retirees due to its low crime rates. The cost of living in the country is at least 19 percent lower than in the United States, and rent is 66 percent cheaper. The pension and social security of the United States are not subject to taxes in Uruguay and everyone can access affordable health care. To become a legal resident, a monthly pension of around $1,500 and a criminal record check are required.

Spain is included in the list for its highly qualified health system that includes medical care for citizens and residents who contribute to social security. The cost of living varies between the main cities in Spain, with settling outside the cities generally being cheaper. Most foreign retirees opt for a residence visa.

Costa Rica is one of the popular destinations to retire at a reasonable cost of living. In the capital, San Jose, the cost of housing is about 79 percent lower than in New York City and consumer prices are about 44 percent lower. To become a resident, one can opt for the Pensioner Program, which requires a monthly income of at least one thousand dollars, or the Rentista Program, which requires a minimum of $60,000 or a monthly income of $2,500 for at least two years. The national medical program is available for residents.

Malta has positioned itself as a retirement destination due to its climate, location, beaches, and architectural beauty. The cost of living is about 20 percent lower than in the United States and the costs of living are about 43 percent lower. Private medical care is recommended, and permanent residence requires assets of about $60,000, proof of health insurance, and a 15 percent annual tax.

Ecuador also attracts retirees, using the US dollar as its currency and having many English-speaking people in the major cities. Foreign retirees can join the government system for less than $100 per month for full coverage or provide proof of private health insurance. Permanent residence visas are available after living in the country for at least 21 months.

Mexico is another country of choice for retirees, offering government-run healthcare programs for low-income residents or premium options. Private hospitals and specialists offer high-quality, low-cost care. To become a resident, an income of $2,400 to $2,700 per month for temporary residence and $4,300 to $4,500 for permanent residence is required, along with a specific amount of money in a bank account.

Thailand offers a cost of living about 47 percent lower than in the United States, with rent about 72 percent cheaper. Long-term visas are available for people over 50 years of age. The country has excellent public and private hospitals with English-speaking doctors and nurses. Applicants must have $23,100 in savings, and visas can be renewed annually.

Colombia is chosen by foreigners to retire due to affordable costs and a health system with modern public and private hospitals. Visa categories include the pensioner visa, which requires a minimum monthly income of at least three times the minimum wage in Colombia.

Lastly, the United States is mentioned, with no state income tax and a variety of destinations such as golf courses and cities with ski resorts. Florida cities are favorite retiree havens, offering warm weather, miles of coastline, and no state income taxes. Cities on the Atlantic and Gulf coasts cater to every budget and lifestyle, making Florida ideal for those who want to relocate but stay within the US. Golf courses, ski towns, and small towns are also desirable options for retirees.

