“Retro Computer”: the magazine that takes you into the history of computers.

History is made of events, of characters who over time tell facts, anecdotes that have changed society, modified culture and this happens in every area. There are topics that have been evolving for centuries and others that have begun in more recent times.

Whether it is a long or short story, there is always a need for someone to tell it, explain it and spread it to subsequent generations. And it is here that a handful of enthusiasts, experts, nostalgics gave life to the magazine “Retro Computer” published by Sprea Edizioni.

A journey into the world of computers, of consoles from the first prototypes that began to be installed at home, to computer languages, curiosities and particularities left in drawers on dusty sheets of paper or in the memories of the various protagonists, characters who with their ideas, the Their inventiveness and courage gave life to a movement, so broad that it concerned and still concerns many sectors of our lives.

A publication that, through the various articles, immediately takes the reader back to the 70s and 80s, the mind immediately travels to those afternoons in the bedroom with the first computer and friends to play with, exchange opinions and approach the first electronic languages.

The number one immediately puts into play a must of the Commodore 64 Vs Spectrum era, a comparison full of ideas not only technical but also with important historical hints, carefully analyzing its diffusion not only in Italy but in the rest of the world, all supported by a extensive photo shoot of various models, as well as a ranking of the most successful video games.

The evolution of interest in this new entertainment frontier also affected newsstands, with the release of magazines that traveled on the edge of legality but which often slipped into that gray area in which there were not yet any real laws, who sold cassettes containing the games. A service that tells some behind the scenes of a golden age of the computer.

Among the pages it is impossible not to talk about the Amiga 500, the Atari, the Vic 20 and above all the MSX to which a substantial dossier is dedicated from its birth to the early 90s.

And then Bill Gates, IBM, the DOS language, the first computer shops which also became a point of reference for meeting other enthusiasts and exchanging suggestions and advice, the Retro Games Fairs, collecting, dedicated museums…

A pleasant, instructive and engaging read, in which news that may be known, there are concepts and names that are perhaps little known to many, all of this brings back the desire to go down to the cellar, reopen some dusty boxes and replace someone’s computer in the living room. decade ago.

Let me start by saying that I am already waiting for the second issue for a new journey through history, a part of which many of us have been able to touch and be protagonists in the field.

