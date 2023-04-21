Retrograde Mercury on April 21st affects the 4 signs Taurus Gemini Virgo Scorpio the most Magazine | Horoscope

Mercury retrograde on April 21st will have the greatest impact on 4 horoscope signs. But there is also good news…

Another Mercury retrograde is coming, get ready! At the end of this month, on April 21 to be precise, the aspect that everyone fears arrives. Mercury will move retrograde, and four signs horoscope will be the most affected!

We are entering the rule of Taurus, and astrologers say that retrograde in this particular sign does not necessarily mean problems. Be careful though. Mercury will go direct on May 14th at 5 degrees Taurus, easing most of the chaos until it leaves the post-retrograde shadow for good on June 1st. Although this aspect can be frustrating, it will somehow help these four horoscope signs to end with the past once and for all and “get rid of the skeletons from their closet”.

Bik

If anyone will feel this transit on their skin, it is Taurus. As Mercury goes “retrograde” through your first house starting April 21st, you’ll be redefining the ways you express yourself. As you tend not to give up your opinions and ideas lightly, Mercury will make you reconsider them. You will be especially busy solving problems from the past. You will put things in their place and remove people who have been draining your energy for a long time. Taurus, this is a time for rejoicing, even though it may not seem like it. You turn over a new leaf and move towards a better future.

Gemini

You are always strongly influenced by Mercury retrograde. If you think about it, it makes sense because it is your ruling planet. This means that whatever happens to Mercury, happens to you. You will think a lot about the past, but progress will be long and arduous. In this period, it is possible that you will leave some “jobs” unfinished, and it will not be any different in the field of love. You are still not ready to give up on the relationship you are unhappy with. However, you have come to some realizations that will help you put an end to the toxic relationship in the near future. After May 14, you will finally relax. A burst of positive energy is coming and will peak when Mercury enters Gemini on June 11.

A virgin

As Mercury retrogrades in your ninth house of perspective and philosophy on April 21st, this could bring you back to certain places you’ve visited, books you’ve read, theories you’ve believed in… This transit will encourage you to return truths that you once knew, but have since forgotten. However, in this process you will feel a bit lost at the beginning, before you come to some knowledge. However, as of May 14, changes are coming. You will see the people around you in a different light, you will discover their qualities that you did not know about and you will change your behavior towards them.

Scorpio

During the period of retrograde Mercury, your field of love will be most affected. While the planet is in your seventh house, you will have very important conversations with your partner. For some time now, you have been worried about your relationship with a loved one, you seem out of tune, you don’t have the feeling that you are strong and ready to overcome all troubles. You’ll do your best to fix the situation, but it’s time to reassess your long-term plans and where your love life is heading right now. Stability in a relationship is very important to you, but in order for it to stand the test of time, you need to be clear about what it is you want, so you shouldn’t hesitate to communicate it to your partner.

