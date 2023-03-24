Looking for new talents, thanks to the patrons of the event Ottelli Lidia e Serena Famawe have crossed the threshold of the literary world of romance for the first time: The FRI, or rather the Festival of Italian Romance, a fair that every year (since 2019) dyes Milan pink.

Let’s take a step back. For years, the RARE (Romance Author & Reader Events) has been gathering the best American and English authors every year in various European cities. In 2018 it also reached Rome. This event was the source of inspiration for the FRI, which otherwise gives space to many Italian women writers with often very important fan bases. Yet in Italy this genre is often considered “Serie B” listening to some female visitors, or light beach reading, despite the fact that this business feeds not only publishers or authors, but also fairs.

By listening intently to the voices that permeate the corridors, it’s just as easy to see how the phenomenon of romance literature is far more complex than how literary criticism portrays it. I was particularly struck by three female visitors, three ordinary people present to meet the darlings, without any preconceptions but with an interesting vision of the global picture.

<< Non si tratta di libri spazzatura (o meglio non tutti, perché in ogni settore ci sono cose fatte bene e altre fatte per cavalcare l’onda), semmai di un fenomeno che crea aggregazione e che fa fare sold out anche a eventi in cui le principali autrici di richiamo non sono estere, già perché al Fri il 95% di autrici presenti con uno stand proprio che richiamano migliaia di visitatori sono made in Italy.>>

<< Lo so che le copertine ricche di maschioni a petto nudo, con trame piccanti, possono trasmettere leggerezza. Ma chi ha detto che un libro o una storia non possano essere leggeri, concedere una via di fuga dalla realtà?>>

<< Se ci pensate nei primi anni duemila i manga erano robaccia da sfigati, ora le librerie sono piene zeppe: del resto il mercato deve piegarsi e riconoscere che il pubblico li legge; dopo anni di segregazione e incomprensione ecco che moltissimi anime e manga sono riconosciuti non come “fumetti per ragazzini/e”, ma semmai come componente culturale.>>

As much as the editorial staff is attentive to the entire literary panorama, having access to this event was supposed to be the key to new discoveries gravitating in the oriental universe of romance. A way to discover how this genre could historically intertwine with an emotionally and socially different world from our Western vision, starting from Samurai and Geishas, ​​up to a very different conception of sexuality that could have given eroticism completely unexpected connotations.

We weren’t lucky, the only book many female visitors recommended to me, “Hanami. The insecurities of the soul” by Sarah Lionti (Ed. Read & Love), was sold out upon passing through the stand. Considering that it was only Saturday afternoon, it is plausible that the tip was absolutely spot on.

Giulia Galizia, a Modenese cosplayer, in a Regency-inspired dress, came to the rescue for us lovers of Japanese culture. Testimonial of the book “Miss Emma”, as well as model for the cover, she was the fulcrum with which I started a pleasant conversation on this new and awaited book by Margherita Fray. The union of forces, a strong author with a composed and elegant model, has probably made this stand one of the most appreciated. Destination for autographs or photos with the duo, it has met with great success which even these days can be found on many online stores. In reality, checking the number of variegated books produced by this promising author, it is not surprising for this result, nor that there are very good cosplayers honored to masterfully impersonate the protagonists.

I was differently struck by the sagacity of the “Peperoncine”, Pamela Boiocchi and Michela Piazza. In their stand “Amori al Peperoncino” they wore headbands with satanic horns to sing, like an insistent refrain, < >. A message with a thousand facets, with a thousand interpretations, which however gave a complete and luxurious meaning to the free headbands for the visitors. From the very “Macho” covers, to well-kept bouquets of harmonious red roses, to the rollups with the influencer/VIP-style authors, everything took on a very cheerful and “wealthy” tone that overwhelmed you as if you were between two women who live a wanton and sinful life.

The proposal from the DRI Editore stand was also very nice, which presented the visitors with a Hawaiian necklace as a gift. It might seem a bit obvious as a proposal, but the strength also lay in the size of the stand and the people present behind the counter. Walking through their space, immersed in the multitude of colors of the necklaces, you forgot you were in the corridor of the fair and felt the need for a good cocktail to sip on the beach. In their small way, with this trivial object, it was as if they welcomed you to their stand with a < >.

Triskell Edizioni, on the other hand, is less flashy but has many names, evidently having found the flagship product of the event in the trilogy of “The Prisoner Prince”. In its candid white and gold edition, it stood out shining on the banquet, attracting new followers to the veneration of Damen. Overall, when it came to her deeds, hardly anyone did not know and celebrated them.

However, observing the fair globally, it is easy to be amazed at how, although there is nothing pompous, there are no large exhibition stands but only small tables, everything is contained in an enormous room, the atmosphere that was breathed was that of a huge family. Publishers, writers, graphic designers, visitors interfaced lightly and carefree, as if they were lifelong friends. No barriers, no diversity, no preconceptions. Clothing or hairstyles among the most disparate, crazy and unthinkable, in short, a huge mix of heterogeneous people, of all ages, of all sexes and from different regions. Small and large realities complemented each other. From independent authors, to publishers looking for new stories, to bloggers (the driving force of diffusion), up to two graphic studios for covers, logos and coordinated items that particularly intrigued me: Rocchia Design & Nory Graphics. A complete 360° microworld. All enclosed in the ingenious “ITALIAN ROMANCE BOOK FESTIVAL”, the guide with cards so as not to lose and keep together all the autographs of the authors present. The only flaw was the need to order it, without the possibility of buying it at the entrance.

I’m not an expert on the genre, but this event is tangible proof that romance cannot be put in a corner and set aside. I’ve seen children talk to the authors for a long time, happy to have someone listen to their fantasies. I’ve seen older people get excited about an autograph or a photo with their darling. Longer queues at some stands for a book dedication than in many bookstores. And also guys who not only accompanied their friend or girlfriend, but actively participated in discussions about books and plots. It’s easier to think that, as in all environments, there are different nuances of a masterpiece, but that undoubtedly you can’t make a lump of everything.

I honestly refuse to believe that everything I’ve seen is a flash in the pan. I refuse to believe that a mother and daughter travel miles to meet a frivolous and flat author who has nothing to tell except a little eroticism. Above all, I refuse not to defend those people in Italy who still want to read and dream. Readers who I imagine have that good taste to discern a “good” book from a “junk” themselves. And the rest of the literary sector is also full of rubbish.

Indeed, I consider it much more honorable to stand in line for a young writer who has put herself into a story, rather than for an influencer with a ghost writer behind her, or someone who lives on the toils of others, grabbing their contents and life for a clone of a existing work.

I took a look at the synopses of some books, most of the time they are normal, day-to-day, dreamy stories. And I spent a long time reflecting on these points. After all, we all dream of accomplishing great deeds, identifying ourselves with great heroes or personalities, even living in the Multiverse or in fantasy places. Yet someone also tries to write about our feelings, which we often tend to underestimate, hide and suffocate. Let’s have big dreams in our small way, to conquer the beautiful and impossible boy, the one “too much for us”, the one we love but “doesn’t deign to look at us”. He writes about what should be natural: sex, emotions, eroticism. He writes about our life, maybe very sweetened, maybe it will remain a dream, but somehow it’s real life. Every day we bump our noses against intrigues, deaths due to jealousy, stalkers, yet we believe that writing about them is third-rate. And it doesn’t matter if it’s historical or contemporary, the “romance” reminds us that feelings guide our lives and give them a precise direction. We clash, we battle, we conquer and sometimes, like in books, we even have happy endings. Is there really a valid reason to relegate all this to the background, unless we are afraid of living our lives to the fullest, giving vent to our emotions? Are we no longer able to express our emotions and in defense do we point the finger at who does?

Romance will probably have difficulty competing on the level of “mystery” with an Agatha Christie-esque yellow, epic with Tolkien, “suspence” with Tom Clancy. Surely it is not a sage who opens the doors of knowledge. It is not the busy novel that needs to be accurate in all details. It’s simply an exciting read to devour quickly, dream about it, wait for the sequel to evolve. It’s often the book you reread on the fly without too much concentration for fear of missing the details.

And I say it in an absolutely disinterested, albeit very personal way: Romance must be encouraged. If the quality is considered low, it needs to be improved. If an author is inspired by this genre she must prove it, without preconceptions or fears of being judged less authoritative. If you write Romance just to make money but love it, it’s better to “put the pen in the inkwell” and not throw away botched books. And it happens often, sometimes even because of publishers who don’t even bother editing. The excerpts on Amazon already reflect the validity of the manuscript only in the first five or six pages.

And yes, in my case, twice the “Romance” proved to be a quick travel companion to be savored between one break and another without too much mental effort. A pleasant and quick escape, between one shift in the kitchen and another. And I confess, for the third of the series I was also a beta tester. It’s probably not my thing for several reasons, but these two days have definitely come full circle on this cloying issue.

By Andrea “Psy” Bonvissuto