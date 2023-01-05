(Original title: Resume direct flights! International flights entering Beijing will no longer be diverted from January 12)

Jiemian News reporter learned from an insider of Air China that starting from 00:00 on January 12, all international flights of all airlines entering Beijing will no longer be diverted.

Reporter | Xue Bingbing

On January 4, Hainan Airlines announced that, according to relevant policy adjustments, starting from 00:00 on January 12, 2023, Beijing time (according to the time of landing), all international flights operated by Hainan Airlines destined for Beijing will not After diversion, it will land directly in Beijing according to the flight plan.

The Jiemian News reporter learned from an insider of Air China that the above-mentioned policy applies to all airlines, and the implementation time will start at midnight on January 12. This also means that Beijing’s inbound flight diversion measures implemented for nearly three years have officially come to an end.

In order to strictly control the risk of imported epidemics in the capital, as early as March 22, 2020, the Civil Aviation Administration, the National Health and Medical Commission, and the General Administration of Customs jointly issued the “Announcement on the Entry of International Flights Destined to Beijing from the Designated First Entry Point ( No. 2), it is decided that starting from 00:00 on March 23, all international passenger flights departing from Beijing must enter through the designated first point of entry.

According to the announcement, the designated first points of entry include 12 cities including Tianjin, Shijiazhuang, Taiyuan, Hohhot, Shanghai Pudong, Jinan, Qingdao, Nanjing, Shenyang, Dalian, Zhengzhou, and Xi’an. Passengers taking relevant international flights will be quarantined at the first point of entry and go through entry formalities, and their baggage will be cleared; passengers who meet the boarding requirements for quarantine can enter Beijing on the original flight, and the cargo carried in the abdominal compartment will be cleared in Beijing.

However, the announcement at the time also emphasized that the arrangements for the designation of the first point of entry for international flights destined for Beijing and related measures will be adjusted in due course according to changes in the epidemic situation.

About half a year later, on September 2, 2020, the Civil Aviation Administration issued a new announcement stating that in order to ensure the smooth and orderly operation of international passenger flights under normalized epidemic prevention and control, and to better play the role of Beijing as an international aviation hub, from September 3 Starting today, Beijing international passenger direct flights diverted through the first point of entry will be gradually resumed.

Among them, 9 flights from 8 countries with fewer imported cases including Thailand, Cambodia, Pakistan, Greece, Denmark, Austria, Sweden, and Canada to Beijing resumed first.

Since then, direct international passenger flights in Beijing diverted by the first point of entry have continued to resume. Xu Hejian, deputy director of the Propaganda Department of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, said at the epidemic prevention and control conference that in line with the strategy of small and steady, gradual increase, and orderly opening up, Beijing will consider expanding the number of direct international flights and the scale of personnel exchanges in due course.

According to the situation, gradually resume no more than 4-5 international flights per day, with a staff size of about 1,000. At the same time, closely track the development of the overseas epidemic situation and the imported situation after flight adjustments, adhere to dynamic assessment, and provide services to ensure the safe and orderly movement of domestic and foreign personnel.

Until recently, with policy adjustments, all direct international passenger flights in Beijing diverted through the first point of entry will also resume.

Taking Air China as an example, Air China uses Beijing Capital Airport as its main operating base. As of December 28, 2022, it has a total of 26 inbound and outbound international routes in the capital of Beijing. Previously, the first entry point of the Beijing Capital-Los Angeles flight was Tianjin, the first entry point of Beijing Capital-Warsaw was Shenyang, and the first entry point of Beijing Capital-Milan was Hohhot. According to insiders of Air China, starting from January 12, these inbound flights will be adjusted to direct flights.