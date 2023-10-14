Home » Reuters Journalist Killed and Others Injured in Bombings in Southern Lebanon, Authorities Investigate
Reuters Journalist Killed and Others Injured in Bombings in Southern Lebanon, Authorities Investigate

Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah has been killed in bombings near the Israeli border in southern Lebanon, according to a statement from the news agency. Abdallah was part of a Reuters team providing live coverage in the region. The group of journalists, including Abdallah, were hit by a projectile that came from the Israeli side. At least six other journalists, including two more from Reuters, were injured in the attack. The Israeli Defense Forces have not yet issued a comment on the incident.

The media relations department of Hezbollah, a Lebanese extremist group designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, has condemned the attacks on the journalists and offered condolences to their families. Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati has also condemned the attack.

Tensions have been high in the south of Lebanon following Hamas’ surprise attacks on Israel on October 7. Fighters in Lebanon and Israeli forces have exchanged fire periodically on the border. Hezbollah has expressed its support for Palestinian extremists and has sponsored demonstrations in favor of Palestinian groups. It is unclear at this time whether Hezbollah will actively participate in the conflict. The United States and its allies have warned the group against further escalating the situation.

