In an interview with Reuters, Zelensky admitted that it was too early to think the tide of the war would turn. (Credit: GENYA SAVILOV/POOL/AFP/Getty Images)

[See China September 17, 2022 News](See Chinese reporter Wen Tianqing compiled) Recently, Kyiv The authorities claimed to have captured 6,000 square kilometers of territory and continued to move towards the retreating Russia The military exerts pressure. for Russian-Ukrainian War changes in the situation, Ukraine president Zelensky (Volodymyr Zelenskyy) also admitted in an exclusive interview with the media that it is too early to believe that the war situation will be reversed. If Ukraine does not counterattack, Western countries may reduce military aid.

Zelensky admits it’s too early to turn the tide

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the Russian-Ukrainian war has entered its seventh month, although the Ukrainian army quickly conquered part of the territory through counter-offensives in early September, but now believes that the whole war situation It is too early to reverse, and the outcome of the war depends on the rapid arrival of Western weapons and aid in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russian troops of serious war crimes in the northeastern region of Kharkiv. He said: “As of now, 450 dead people have been found buried (in the northeastern region of Kharkov). Many are buried alone, there are tortured persons, and in some areas entire family members are (buried). ”

Asked if there was any evidence of war crimes, Zelensky said: “It’s all there … there is some evidence that Ukraine and the international community are assessing, which is very important for us to let the world Recognize that.”

After visiting the recovered Izyum, Zelensky again called on Western countries and the international community to increase military aid to Ukraine. “We want more aid from Turkey, and we want more aid from Asia, including more aid from South Korea and Arab countries,” he said.

Zelensky said he had always believed that if Kyiv did not launch a counteroffensive, foreign military aid to Ukraine would be reduced and other countries would be impressed by the recovery of territory, “I think this affects or will affect some. A very important point for other countries to decide.”

Zelensky also admitted: “It’s too early to talk about ending the war.”

The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Zelensky’s latest allegations.

On September 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan, disapproving of Ukraine’s counter-offensive, but he warned that if the Russian military is further pressured, Russia will make a stronger counterattack.

Europe and the United States cautiously observe the changes in the Ukraine war situation

Based on reports from European and American media such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, and the Associated Press, U.S. government officials revealed that the reason Ukraine chose to launch a counter-offensive at the end of August and early September was to hinder the transportation of heavy armored weapons during winter snowfall And before the European energy crisis intensifies, repel the Russian army as much as possible to regain more territory.

Russia’s defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Russian troops were carrying out “massive strikes on Ukraine’s front lines in the face of the biggest military failure since a failed attempt to seize Kyiv at the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war.” “.

Ukrainian government officials also confirmed that the withdrawal did not prevent Russian troops from continuing to attack Ukrainian military positions. Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov said the Russian artillery shelled the Kharkiv city of Lozova, killing three people and wounding nine others. The Russian attack on Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, has also continued unabated, which has been under artillery fire for months.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian troops were carrying out “military operations” on recaptured territory in the south and east, and surrounded and wiped out Russian troops and their allies. Zelensky also promised to restore normal life in the occupied territories.

Although the Kyiv authorities are optimistic about the current situation, the United States and Western allies are still carefully watching Moscow’s response, knowing that Russian President Vladimir Putin can continue to deploy troops and logistics resources into the battlefield. It cannot yet be considered that the Ukrainian counter-offensive is a turning point in the Russian-Ukrainian war this year. The main reasons are: 1) Kharkiv Oblast is not within the main military target areas of Ukrainian Oblast and Crimea claimed by Russia; 2) Ukrainian military operations in Kherson Oblast are not Substantial progress; 3) Ukraine’s terrain is easy to attack and difficult to defend. If a new front is opened up in the Donbas region, it is easy to be surrounded and annihilated; 4) Russia currently occupies an area of ​​90,000 square kilometers in Ukraine.

