Revealed what the boy searched on the phone | Info

Here is what the examination of the phone of the boy (13) who carried out the massacre at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” elementary school showed.

As it was established, the boy had been planning a mass murder for a month, and what was found by examining his phone is chilling – he knowingly committed the murder of his peers and the school guard because, just before the crime, he was searching the Criminal Code of Serbia on the Internet in order to investigate that can children be held criminally responsible? “Based on his search, it is concluded that he organized the attack at the school now because he knew that he had just over 2 months left until his 14th birthday and that he has so much time left from criminal liability if he commits a crime,” says a source familiar with the case.

Also, as it was established, the boy watched the mass murder the night before an American blockbuster about a massacre at a school in America. A few hours later he committed a terrible crime.

He prepared the crime for a month

As Veselin Milić, head of the City of Belgrade Administration, said after the tragedy, he said that this is a huge human tragedy. He emphasized that the whole crime was prepared for a month. “Eight school students were killed, seven girls and one boy,” he said. The boy had been planning this for a long time, he did not say the motive. He took the firearm from his father’s apartment and brought it with four Molotov cocktails,” he said.

At the conference, Milić also showed the list they found in the apartment of the killer boy. The names of the students he planned to kill were written on it. In addition, he had a precise plan of the school, with the entrance and exit marked.

Everything established so far in the investigation of the unprecedented tragedy shows that the boy knowingly and planned killed his peers and the school guard. He was not under the influence of alcohol or psychoactive substances, and what is even more chilling is that during the police interrogation, in addition to showing no remorse for the crime committed, he behaved arrogantly while talking about the victims.

