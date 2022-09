Edinburgh – Having dinner with Queen Elizabeth II. Indeed, the last supper. He tells it, to the Republicthe reverend Iain Greenshields, 68, “moderator” (ie ambassador) of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, who we reach in Edinburgh where he lives. Last weekend the cleric had the unparalleled honor of being invited to dine twice with the sovereign at the majestic Scottish estate of Balmoral, where she passed away on Thursday.