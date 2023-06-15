Review of Del Val’s self-titled album (2023)

The first record work by the Gipuzkoan quartet led by the lyricist and vocalist Jon García del Val proposes a solvent sound artifact of 28 minutes where we find seven songs marked by a psychedelic sound that moves between the acoustic and the electronic. The lyrics, of an introspective nature, raise the great questions that anguish us at this time and contribute a melancholic atmosphere to the whole, the result of its composition in a moment of stagnation and withdrawal, which invites us to connect with other dimensions.
Rubén Sánchez (drums), Eric Deza (guitar), Germán Ruiz-Alejos (bass) and Jon García del Val (voice and synths) produce fresh, stimulating, well-produced and easy-to-listen work. A record with multiple influences that proposes the search for new sonorities and that sees the light a year after the release of their first single, “Felicidad”, where the band criticizes positive psychology. In “Trapped”, the hopelessness of the daily grind is addressed. “Darwin” approaches the competitiveness of today’s society; “If I don’t speak”, to our inner demons; “Everything shines”, the yearning for eternal youth… Linked to contemporary dance, the album is presented with three video clips filmed in collaboration with the artistic community MI-TI: “El Silencio”, “Darwin” and “Atrapado”.