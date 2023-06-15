Review of Del Val’s self-titled album (2023)

The first record work by the Gipuzkoan quartet led by the lyricist and vocalist Jon García del Val proposes a solvent sound artifact of 28 minutes where we find seven songs marked by a psychedelic sound that moves between the acoustic and the electronic. The lyrics, of an introspective nature, raise the great questions that anguish us at this time and contribute a melancholic atmosphere to the whole, the result of its composition in a moment of stagnation and withdrawal, which invites us to connect with other dimensions.