Review of Doña “Hyperspace I” (2023)

We are not going to relapse into that exquisite pop vertex that thrives in Pamplona around a series of almost blood-related musicians and bands. Doña They are from there and they follow that path so unjustly forgotten by the general public, that it almost makes you want to proclaim that honey was not made for the donkey’s mouth.

Doña They emerged in the capital of Navarra in 2016 as a quartet led by Santi Castillo, guitars, voices and piano, as well as composition, which he had previously recorded without much luck with Whitechapel Victims, Innerve, Kid Chamako or Las Flores Matan. Next to him Txemi Losada, guitar and voice, who simultaneously performs with Baobabs Will Destroy Your Planet, in addition to his time with, among others, Reina Republicana or los Ginkas; drummer Javier Barbería, also in the band led by Edu Errea, Tremenda Turmentina, Souvenir, Reina Republicana, etc. and bassist Javi Indurain, part of Los Nuevos Hobbies or the groups led by Edu Errea and Andrea Santiago. With that formation they record their first two eps, “Kenai” (2017) y “Ola gringo” (2018), which did not represent any noteworthy takeoff.

Now they're back with a whole album and some sound changes. Santi, Txemi and Javier continue, plus the contribution of bassist Jaime Nieto (Joseba Irazoki, El Columpio Asesino, WAS, Atom Rhumba, etc) and Jon Aguirrezabalaga, who, in addition to placing his synthesizers and programming, has been in charge of mixing and co-producing the album from his Bilbao studio in El Tigre. And this is a very important aspect, because Jon (producer of Verde Prato, Sara Zozaya, Gari or Rafa Rueda) has clearly left his signature on "Hyperspace I", that although it is published now it has been finished for more than a year, towards a more polished solution.