The producer and sound engineer from Pamplona Karma C He is releasing a new solo album after having focused on the production of artists such as Natalia Lacunza, Lil Ella, Ziris or Claudia Bain, among others. It has been a year of silence working on this eight-track mixtape that features the collaborations of bei22 o marinadorcity on different themes, plagued by genres such as PC Music, electronics and the most genuine pop.

“KC_files” It is the prelude to a long work in which we can enjoy the versatility and total mastery of the artist in different registers. To highlight, the captivating and catchy sound of “CODRIP”, the accessible softness of cuts like “Overthink” or the progressive tone of songs like “No era para tanto”.

A work that is characterized by its hyper-pop sound and that has catchy lyrics like the ones in the chorus of “iCARLY”, direct shots in two times like in “Si te vas” or a tendency to feed the songs like in “ 111”, theme that opens the work.