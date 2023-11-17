Review of “Montenegro”, the new work by Ànteros

In a time when records are measured by streamsin which it seems that algorithmic logic has imposed itself on creative ones, encountering a work like “Montenegro” It’s quite a milestone. Also a declaration of intent. On his new album, Anteros They light the flame of a fire that destroys everything, to, in the end, be reborn among the tears.

What began as a parallel project and with the hackneyed label of supergroup, soon ended up taking on its own entity until leading to his previous work. “…and in peace the darkness” (20) defined that game of contrasts between the most precious moments with its darkest passages, separating itself from the labels of previous projects. What started as a joke (according to its own members) already had a life of its own. That is why the context of its launch, in the midst of the pandemic, turned it into a swan song at times. But if Ànteros have something, it is that they are capable of resurfacing despite everything, and, when the pieces finally fit together, we find “Montenegro”.

“Cult of Fire” is responsible for introducing us to its particular universe. Light and darkness merge with the most shocking vocal parts, the union of the band’s most atmospheric base with its heart that is pure love of post-hardcore. There is no truce. “Fragile”, with echoes of Circa Survive In its plucking, it is another example of the band’s vast musical range and witness to the trajectory of its members: because there is a bit of post-rock, some screamo, bits of hardcore and even more acoustic touches of emo. With each listen we find new layers, like that “Open Sky” that represents that latent rebirth throughout the album, or that almost dreamy sensitivity of “Verase”. Among the flames there are also moments to contemplate the hypnotic nature of the fire. That is why “Verase” allows itself to be that moment of pause, with chords that connect directly with the band’s first references closest to 90s grunge, something that imbues it with a special nostalgia. And in that haven of peace, “The Hoguera” returns us to that fire ritual, almost cathartic, in which we are already aware that it is necessary to burn to be able to re-emerge to, finally, release everything in “Elurra Heriotza”, the most complete song on the album for its amount of landscapes, details and a farewell with trumpets in the purest midwest emo style.

Catharsis, self-awareness and overflowing passion are the three pillars of Montenegro, an honest album against the current of trends. There is no turning back, everything will burn. Behind the ashes, life itself.

