Review of “New Blue Sun”, the instrumental album by André 3000

The good thing about being a genius like André 3000 It’s that you don’t always have to do what others expect of you to be liked. The good thing about being a legend is that you have enough credit to do whatever you want without what you do being called into question. The good thing about being a revolutionary artist is that your most daring proposals deserve more attention than those of any rookie who opted to make the same type of music, would dream. The good thing about being André 3000 is that yes “New Blue Sun”, your first album – one of the most desired in history by the public; one of those in which you hope that each sentence is loaded with meaning after years of silence after the dissolution of Outcast– is an alternative/meditative jazz in which the flute is the protagonist, lightly accompanied by some very delicate synthesizers, is equally well received by that audience. Let it be, really, a good job.

I’m not an expert in instrumental music, I haven’t listened to much beyond classical or electronic music. But I do know that the use of flutes has been present in some of the most interesting projects that I have heard lately, for example, and to mention a national one, that of Ralphie Choo with his producer Drummie on the flute I don’t know if André 3000 is a Woody Allen cheap with the flute to an expert ear, It doesn’t seem like it. I really liked immersing myself in “New Blue Sun”, just as I have really enjoyed the titles of their songs. Beyond those names, long and cryptic, but brilliant, André 3000 ignores the word, probably because he no longer has anything to say. In 2023, if I didn’t have to earn a living, maybe I would do the same too.