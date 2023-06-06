Review of Rancid’s “Tomorrow Never Comes” album

After six years of record absence, the Americans Rancid They don’t come back with a record, they come back with a musical anvil. “Tomorrow Never Comes” It is their tenth studio reference and the band from Berkeley, California does not hesitate to get to the point: sixteen songs in less than twenty-nine minutes.

The musical configuration of these is as in-your-face as the temporary stat: fucking punk rock. Direct, fast, badass, funny, dangerous. Perhaps taking the shots more to the field of Lars Frederiksen what of Tim Armstrong –here the Caribbean influences that planted the group in a place of glory in the distant nineties were ignored–, the band releases a compendium of pieces of astonishing solidity. Beyond the fact that this album may not fully satisfy the most eclectic fans of the group, we cannot deny that the guys know the game very well and everything they can offer when they punk is here in its logical place and fair measure.

“Tomorrow Never Comes” (the theme) transmits pure energy thanks to its speed and the dynamics in which the voices of Freeman, Armstrong and Frederiksen alternate. Urgency reigns over much of the album (“Mud, Blood And Gold”, “Devil In Disguise”, “Live Forever”, the harcoreta “Don’t Make Me Do It”) and allows, within a context of nerve to Top, songs like “New American” or “It’s A Road To Righteousness” or the epic finale of “When The Smoke Clears” stand out, in which the more melodic side of the quartet emerges, subtly reminiscent of Social Distortion. We miss those mega dirty pop hooligan anthems like “Fall Back Down” or “Ruby Soho”, but let’s give it time, they will surely return with this kind of emotion, because if there is something that this fifty-year-old gang is not missing, it is vitality. and desire to mess it up. See also S&P downgrades Russian foreign debt: "Selective default"

Back to “Tomorrow Never Comes”without a doubt these fast and contagious songs will positively nourish a live repertoire that at that point is already full of stainless hits and will continue to support Rancid as a fundamental and much-needed band for punk rock.

