If he already captivated us with his magnificent debut “Supernova” (21), in which he made clear his flamenco knowledge and mastery, fusing cantes with high-carat blues, jazz and funky, demonstrating an overwhelming multi-instrumental virtuosity, now, Christian Moretreappears with a second freer gallop, ambitious and even more risky, “red horse”. Ten new tracks –available in physical format, not yet on platforms– in which his electric complaint extends and blends with the sister roots of black and Arab music at times, furrowing landscapes brimming with electronics and rock in the vein. A sound alchemy that bubbles and flows with the naturalness of its own breathing.

From the initial “Black Magic”, steeped in French electronica and rumba sounds, we fall under Cristian de Moret’s spell. The extremely flamenco vocal chords from Huelva once again leave their mark in a few seconds, groove by groove, igniting the forge of jondo red hot and making the essence of the cantes of Marchena, Shrimp o Dyingwith synthesized and electric rhythms, indebted to bands like Radiohead, Daft Punk o Chet Faker, among many others. A creative freedom that breaks all chains and ties, like the outburst of fury of the horse standing on two legs that illustrates the cover and symbolizes the spirit of the album.

Thus, with those wicker roots and creative rebellion alike, he continues to open doors, tearing down walls and breaking ceilings, expanding his sound universe, increasingly rich in textures and enveloping atmospheres. stylistically, “red horse” It is structured and divided into three parts: “Fury”, “Mustang” and “Thoroughbred”. The first one is more electronic and transgressive (“Black Magic”, “Clean and Pure”, “Romance de la cautiva” and “Furia”), the second more rocker, soulful and funky (“Ya apaga”, “Caballo rojo”, “Me dice que me quiere” and “Lirio y rosa”), and a more traditional third, in which pure flamenco and music with American roots coexist (“Veneno” and “Midnight Train”). All interconnected by flamenco as a winged spine, fearlessly entering the game and connecting with other genres, in songs with a wide and rich intercultural, social and sentimental content. Cristian signs the lyrics and adapts popular songs, as well as composing the music and directing the production.

“People are lost on earth, / people are lost in the sea, / I got lost in your eyes without being able to remedy it.” The electronic path continues with the electrocumbia “Limpio y puro”, continuing with the overflow of psychedelia-funky and space in “Romance de la cautiva”, under a storm of synthesized keyboards and a little jazzy breath included.

The mid-tempo of “Furia” spreads towards the sun, making its way through the mist of refined keyboards and guitars, weaving constellations of neo-soul aftertaste, to welcome the second part of the album (“Mustang”) with “Ya se apaga”, a soleá by Triana halfway between Arctic Monkeys y The White Stripes.

The title “Caballo rojo” grows and unfolds instrumentally, little by little, like a jasmine in the night with the aroma of The Doors, while Cristian de Moret’s voice savors each verse and turns them guajira, between fine and sparkling electric guitars , and a forceful rhythmic base that accelerates the pulsations. “Why do you mistreat my heart? Why do you cause me so much pain?” and with her throat she chisels those luminous tientos del malquerer, “él Me dice que él quiere me”, where the bass beats strong and some wind instruments finish off giving a completely captivating mariachi touch to the song. And we say goodbye to “Mustang” traveling from New Orleans to San Fernando, from Chicago to Cádiz through bluesy alegrías in “Lirios y rosas”, with nerve and rock’n’roll bite.

Third and last act (“Pura sangre”) and the beauty and strength of the forbidden, of the emotionally toxic, runs through our veins with “Veneno”, morentian tarantos that M already sanganuel vallejo and that Cristian makes his own, quejío by quejío, to end with the crepuscular “Midnight Train”, with an initial piano that seems to caress the very Nick Cave, an express that rattles along the tracks of blues and soleá, getting lost on the horizon. We saw it clearly with his debut album and in each of his live shows, now Cristian de Moret reconfirms it with this outstanding “red horse”: we are facing one of the most interesting, polyhedral and free flamenco artists on the current scene.