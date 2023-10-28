Review of the album “Chronicles Of A Diamond” by Black Pumas

Black Pumasone of the most successful projects in black music of the last five years reappear in the spotlight with “Chronicles Of A Diamond”, their second studio album. After several listens, one of the clearest sensations is that the duo made up of Eric Burton to the voices and Adrian Quesada to the guitars is in a position to completely banish the suspicious nickname of hype if they still had room. The thing is that this music, as its root indicates, is performed with precision, seriousness and respect for tradition, and above all with uncontrollable emotion.

Possibly these ten very comfortable songs within genres such as gospel and soul have as their greatest virtue the possibility of transmitting with total sincerity. They infect, inspire, accompany. It is catchy music but not simple, it is consciously made, with impeccable dynamic balance.

Quesada’s suitability to produce and arrange is known – anyone who wants to confirm these characteristics can also visit their catalog with Ghost Group, Brownout or the great “Psychedelic Boleros” of solo billing – and once again the man does not disappoint: the textures are exquisite, the settings accurate, the product, without being a before and after in black music, definitely works.

From the radio wink of the percussive “More Than A Love Song”, which successfully opens the album, through the dusty and seductive “Mrs Postman” in which the spirit of Curtis Mayfield “Angel” flies over the field of action, governed by acoustics and reverberations that exude loneliness, this complete journey is calm at times, danceable at times, but always sentimental and truly remarkable.

Another no less merit is the fact that Quesada and Burton know how to move away from the idea of ​​replicating the guidelines that made their debut album popular. Obviously there are points in common, but now they sound more earthly, less hallucinogenic if you will, mutating into more solvent and solid compositions. To complete the description of the proposed sound range, “Ice Cream (Pay Phone)” alternates guitars that play with distortion and an irresistible falsetto in the style Cee Lo Green. And at the end “Rock n Roll” rescues the duo’s love for improvisations and the hypnotic nature of bluesy repetitions, to close the door of the album and leave the listener with a clear desire for more.