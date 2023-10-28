Home » Review of the album “Chronicles Of A Diamond” by Black Pumas
World

Review of the album “Chronicles Of A Diamond” by Black Pumas

by admin
Review of the album “Chronicles Of A Diamond” by Black Pumas

Black Pumasone of the most successful projects in black music of the last five years reappear in the spotlight with “Chronicles Of A Diamond”, their second studio album. After several listens, one of the clearest sensations is that the duo made up of Eric Burton to the voices and Adrian Quesada to the guitars is in a position to completely banish the suspicious nickname of hype if they still had room. The thing is that this music, as its root indicates, is performed with precision, seriousness and respect for tradition, and above all with uncontrollable emotion.

Possibly these ten very comfortable songs within genres such as gospel and soul have as their greatest virtue the possibility of transmitting with total sincerity. They infect, inspire, accompany. It is catchy music but not simple, it is consciously made, with impeccable dynamic balance.

Quesada’s suitability to produce and arrange is known – anyone who wants to confirm these characteristics can also visit their catalog with Ghost Group, Brownout or the great “Psychedelic Boleros” of solo billing – and once again the man does not disappoint: the textures are exquisite, the settings accurate, the product, without being a before and after in black music, definitely works.

From the radio wink of the percussive “More Than A Love Song”, which successfully opens the album, through the dusty and seductive “Mrs Postman” in which the spirit of Curtis Mayfield “Angel” flies over the field of action, governed by acoustics and reverberations that exude loneliness, this complete journey is calm at times, danceable at times, but always sentimental and truly remarkable.

Another no less merit is the fact that Quesada and Burton know how to move away from the idea of ​​replicating the guidelines that made their debut album popular. Obviously there are points in common, but now they sound more earthly, less hallucinogenic if you will, mutating into more solvent and solid compositions. To complete the description of the proposed sound range, “Ice Cream (Pay Phone)” alternates guitars that play with distortion and an irresistible falsetto in the style Cee Lo Green. And at the end “Rock n Roll” rescues the duo’s love for improvisations and the hypnotic nature of bluesy repetitions, to close the door of the album and leave the listener with a clear desire for more.

You may also like

The Gaza Strip is completely isolated

dal 21/11 parental control gratis con McAfee Safe...

Growing Dissatisfaction with US Military Presence in Iraq...

The UN Assembly: “Immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza”....

79-Year-Old Former Bank Employee Turned Bank Robber for...

One year after the Halloween massacre in Seoul

innoVaction, how the Vodafone innovation program works

Surviving a Shipwreck: The Robertson Family’s Harrowing Tale

Gaza, the story of a woman who fled...

Pensions: towards an agreement on Quota 103 with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy