Review of the album Habi “Ohartu” (2023).

It can be said that he has built a new universe Woven the groups “Notice” with the new album. It is an album with ten songs, recorded in the Elkar studio and with Victor Sanchez. Timeless ingredients, Jon Ander Artola’s unique rhythms and Yerai Gascon’s elegant guitar and vocals. But, this time, it can be said that they have completed another universe, beyond the usual nest.

The album radiates epicness from the first notes, as the song ‘Oskol’ begins by revisiting the metal world. The song that creates the image of an animal leaving its shell and going to face life when it is born. But in the song ‘Zama’ we pass from the tenderness of a birth to the dry land of the desert. It has a more lively rhythm, the voice creates a great contrast, but it is dry, like that burden we often feel in the chest.

The work of Jon Ander Artola in the songs ‘Oinatzak’ and ‘Lilura’ should be valued. In this album, which is much more guitar-oriented, or at least in this one where the guitar has been treated differently, because Artola has been playing with the rhythm, he has had the ability to fill in a lot of the songs, which is not an easy task when there are only two people who make up the band.

The song ‘Berde’ has a ballad flavor, they collaborated with Nagore Arin, who owns the green eyes mentioned in the song. But the pause of the song is broken by Habi’s usual aesthetics, and they continue with this break in the songs ‘Zapatak’ and ‘Orbela’. Two very powerful and elegant intros, even if they are from two completely different worlds. The first one has Habi’s character, knock-offs and such, and the second one has a distinct hardcore flavor, with the influence and speed of many groups that became so popular in the Basque Country in the 90s.

In the last three songs, however, there are other matters. ‘Gertu’, which mixes bossa-nova, metal and emo music, a song written for the cat that appeared locally in 2019 and currently lives with Yerai; the song ‘Galtzen’ with electronic percussion and a futuristic touch, with a special atmosphere; and the longest song with a unique progression, ‘Ohartu’, which gives the album its name.

Habi’s work has the strength of a third album and there will be many opportunities to see it live, in several important venues in the Basque Country, with Cala Vento, Etxekalte, Liher or Sara Zozaya. Don’t miss the opportunity to listen to the album live.

