Review of the album “I have three stars and twenty crosses”

Just before the end of the year, immersed in the lists and pools of the best of 2023, making our way through dark clouds and discouragements, we receive this sonorous gift in the shape of a Lorca dagger that pierces the chest like a ray of sunshine. Ten themes forged with verses from different pieces from the collection of poems “Poem of Cante Jondo” by Federico García Lorca. Poetic work written by the immortal poet from Granada in 1921, parallel to the preparation of the 1922 Cante Jondo Competition, led by himself and Manuel de Falla. This contest, whose centenary was celebrated last year, was conceived to preserve the styles of the jondo genre that, according to Falla, was in danger and decline due to commercialism and flamencoism. As a result of these centenaries, Ángeles Toledano (vocals), Víctor Cabezuelo (piano, synthesizers, bass and production), Gloria Maurel (drums and percussions) and Javier Martín (programming, effects, synthesizers and production), musicians specialized in different styles ( flamenco, electronic, ambient pop, psychedelia and jazz, among others), commissioned by the International Festival of Sacred Art (FIAS), they worked on an avant-garde musical interpretation of the “Poem of Cante Jondo” from Lorca. The pieces created were performed in their absolute premiere on March 15 of last year in the Red Room of the Teatros del Canal, and now, “I have three stars and twenty crosses”is captured in this outstanding debut album by Ángeles, Victor, Gloria and Javier.

In “Poem of Cante Jondo” love and death, pain and sorrow beat, manifested throughout his verses (and throughout Lorca’s work) as the desperate and painful search for true love. Thus, with an open heart, we begin to travel the furrows of “I have three stars and twenty crosses”with those “blind arrows of love”, atmospheric and enveloping in the initial “Balcony/Early morning”, full of synthesizers and minimalist and careful electronics, to end up leading to a rhythmic feast with Gloria and her drumsticks at the helm. She follows him “Baile”, with “yellow snakes coiled around his head, dreaming” of the synthesized spell of some tientos tangos that Ángeles Toledano tempers in the forge of his throat with the mastery and naturalness that only the greatest possess, following the pulse that Gloria marks and melting the verses with “Al Gurugú”. A soft piano enters the scene and a familiar voice (Dandy Piranha?) recites the poem “In the tower”, so that later Toledano whispers some verses of “Four mule drivers”, becoming this third “Clamor” instrumentally, with the rhythmic base leading the way, between spectral voices and electronic haze.

“The crying begins/of the guitar./The glasses are broken/at dawn./The crying begins/of the guitar./It is useless to silence it./It is impossible to silence it…/Oh guitar!/Heart badly wounded/by five swords” . Angels scratching us inside with granainas that float in futuristic atmospheres, leading to soleá en “Tender sigh”, first with verses from black cloaks, warm, whispering and mournful, and then tearing the electronic fabric that surrounds her, moaning by moaning: “The balcony was left open/and the dawn through the balcony/the whole sky flowed out”. To finish by melting verses and breaking his chest for popular fandangos of infinite love: “I have three hearts/and sorrows do not afflict me,/I have three hearts:/and one so that it comes and goes/and another so that it imprisons me/and another so that you have it”. This was the first song that the group created in order to honor “Poem of Cante Jondo” in the year of its centenary. Furthermore, this “Tender sigh” It is a fundamental sound piece of the film “My loneliness has wings” (23).

The most expansive and sidereal electronics, like a neon dragonfly that flutters and crosses the distance between two stars, weaves with programming, multicolored synthesizers and a battery that ends up propelling and accelerating, a “Landscape” lysergic and intergalactic that could have fit perfectly into Rufus T Firefly’s latest psychedelic floral grooves.

“And the dagger enters the heart/like a ray of sunlight…/Don’t stick it in me,/don’t stick it in me, no.” This is how the pure feeling that the voice of Ángeles suffers and transmits in “Dagger”, to achieve solemnity and continue pouring wild mercury and rays in love with “The death of the petenera”; with the band creating a new synthesized and abrasive universe that will end up exploding, while the tears from Ángeles’ throat, between verses of desire and death, reach flamenco peaks and burning skies, with an aftertaste of “Omega” at times, flying like a bird free of fire.

In “Alba” we find the most frenetically electronic and spatial instrumental piece of the lot, with some flamenco clapping and percussion coming into play, accelerating and burning over infinite psychedelic keyboards. “And the illusion of the dawn/and the kisses/fade,/and the heart/fades…/Only the desert remains,/a wavy/desert.” Just when we thought we had disintegrated forever, they finished us off with “And then”, ending of endings that takes your breath away and squeezes your chest with every listen (damn loop I find myself in!), a wonder that probes and heals the scarring wound again and again, with an Ángeles Toledano that ends up being crowned as one of the new wild and free voices to beat, chiseling on a fine electronic aura and a heartfelt piano, the most painful emptiness, in one of the most heartfelt and beautiful interpretations that I remember, and that, by itself, is already worth it this wonderful and unrepeatable journey.

