Review of the album “Que ta tête fleurisse” by Mika

It’s been a long time since Mika He is not the superstar of his first two albums. The Lebanese man raised between London and Paris began to struggle with his third album, “The Origin Of Love”which didn’t even come close to the success of the previous ones, but there are many people who don’t even know that in 2015 he released “No Place In Heaven”and much less that just before the pandemic (this did not benefit him, of course) he took the fifth, “My Name Is Michael Holbrook”. However, it cannot be said that they have been failures, or that Mika is a broken toy; He is no longer that superstar, but Mika has managed to find a niche in the industry in another way.

He has found market niches such as France and Italy, he continues to release albums, which he has presented on world tours, and he has also been earning his way in soundtracks (his is “Zodi & Tehu, adventures in the desert”) or television programs not only in the United Kingdom, but also in the aforementioned Italy or France – both as a jury of realities as with own programs. And, as we know, she presented Eurovision a few years ago with Laura Pausini. Italy and France are, therefore, very important markets for Mika, so it makes a lot of sense that she has decided to release an album completely in French, after dalliances in the past such as “Elle ma dit”. For that, and for the person who inspires the title.

“May your head always bloom” is the title he wanted to give to the album, because it is a phrase (something like “may your mind always flourish”) that his mother told him, Joanna Penniman, sadly died of a tumor a couple of years ago. And the language jump that is in this “May your head always bloom” It’s not crazy: for the production he has counted on people like March (who has worked with VIDEOCLUB or with the Eurovision show Gjon’s Tears), Martin Lefebvre (Pirate Heart) y con Tristan Salvati (Angele). It is Angèle who sounds like in the best moments of this album, such as “Touche Touche”, “C’est la vie”, “Apocalypse Calypso” or “Bougez”, mixed of course with the tics of the good old Mika. Sometimes it perhaps goes too much into self-reference (this is the case of “Sweetie Banana” or “Jane Birkin”, where it seems that at any moment she is going to start singing “Rain”), but, in general, it is an album quite worthy both in its most part upbeat as in the numerous ballads it has (perhaps highlighting “Passager” and “30 seconds”).

Apparently, we won’t have to wait long for his next job: Mika had announced this project and another in English at the same time. For obvious reasons, she’s not making much noise with this one, but let’s hope she has better luck with the other one, because she still has a great talent for melodies, and a great voice for pop.

