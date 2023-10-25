Review of the album “Strange Rituals” by the electronic pop duo Atzur

Fantasy and reality put aside their differences to give birth to the musical oasis with which the Spanish-Austrian duo azure conceives his debut album. Thanks to the rarity of the melodic rituals performed in “Strange Rituals”, Paul and Patricia make their debut in the field of concept albums, presenting us with a particular universe that began to take shape last fall, when “Nostalgia” caused the explosion of a big bang to which “Faithful Believer” and “People Pleasing” would soon be added. ”. Embracing their most intimate facet, both complete the project by writing – in pop synth – a symphonic letter to “any person with the incorrigible sensitivity to feel everything very intensely.”

Continuing a little with what Romanticism preached, the twelve songs of this work superimpose feelings over reason, inside a magical refuge that its authors have built with the intention of alleviating the harsh effects of the earthly world. Specifically, “Intro” and “Strange Rituals” are the portent of a sensory experience in which Patricia’s voice is colonized by echo and reverberation. Soft loops and strident loops announce the arrival of side A; full of frenetic rhythms bathed in pop euphoria. Next, “Nostalgia”, “Faithful Believer” and “People Pleasing” let the synthesizers appear between the modulated basses, revealing the crescendo sentimentality that is the protagonist of the album. It is an idyllic landscape that Atzur invites us to enter, not only to see what lives in his minds, but also to listen to ourselves. “Affirmations (For Better Mental Health)” is the clearest example; introduces an incessant bubbling that simulates the modus operandi of thoughts, in this case, positive and hopeful affirmations. Up to this point the musicality is not very variable. It feels like we’ve heard the same symphony. Now, “Interlude II” bursts in with something new: ephemeral violins welcome the much more eclectic side B. Except for “Fuego”, the rest of the songs lower the pulsations to sound textures that increase the melancholic tone.

Next, the nostalgic clairvoyance of “Aurora” allows the electronic ingredients in “Manifesting” to give a touch to the ecstasy of a catharsis connected with “Fuego”, where harmony reaches its maximum splendor launching the message of vindicating oneself. This emotional outburst ends with “Mental Health Walk and “Outro”, showing that the problems may not deserve the magnitude we give them. You just have to flow. The coming and going of the waves of the sea “Outro” invites us to do so while it fades away accompanied by an introspective piano that has been very present throughout the album. At the end of the day, it’s a very personal album. Atzur illuminates its own constellation in which the stars are notes and the firmament a pentagram whose focus is on mental health. It is not surprising, then, that lyrical complexity is the most suggestive of all. Basically, what we hear are poems sung. Hence collaborations are conspicuous by their absence. You just have to pay a little attention and we will realize that we can identify with many of the things they tell us, especially if we share the condition of overthinkers. He tracklist It is nothing more than the set of instructions in a manual with which we can detect what happens to us, analyze it and find a solution.

Veterans since the release of their first EP “Flesh Blood Bones” (19), four years ago, Paul and Patricia show that they have known how to overcome the challenge of producing a debut album. The result is “Strange Rituals”.