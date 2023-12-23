Review of the album “The Cabinet Of Dr. Caligari” by Sleepbomb

Dragbombthe group from San Francisco, California that, according to their own description, converts soundtracks to the key of doom/drone metal brings a possible summum of this category: their interpretation of what would be the soundtrack of “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari”the original 1920 landmark German silent horror film.

The exercise in itself is fascinating and it is appreciated that Sleepbomb investigates its artistic needs in order to come up with these types of ideas. They are reminiscent of what Hifiklub recently did with Igor Cavalera and Alain Johannes, setting music to old pictorial works from a French museum.

In this soundtrack arrives one hundred and three years later, Sleepbomb brings out all his craft to give life to deep settings, blending in with the scenes of the film that is, indisputably, a landmark in the history of horror cinema.

Through a sound interface populated with hypnotic instrumentation, ethereal vocal layers and tension in the form of guitar arpeggios, the group manages to capture their creativity encouraged by the devotion of its members to the classic film; The musicians claim to have been captivated by the Gothic aesthetic, the drama and the strange sense of beauty that emerge from the work, all elements reflected in this particular musical vision. The ideas are concise, the compositions engaging and moving, there is a good dose of interpretive certainty in these songs.

With this European-American tandem release (the album is released by the Belgian label Consouling Sounds and the Californian label – owned by Bill Gould of Faith No More–, Koolarrow records), Sleepbomb offers a palette of sounds completely born from the impact of the image and the incisive influence of a classic, thus embodying a clear example of how one art can shape another.