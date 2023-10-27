Review of the album “Ultrabelleza” by María José Llergo

This is not always the case, but… Generally, it costs the same to complain as to propose. Although we have a tendency to point and, even more, to look at the finger that points. María José Llergo bet on getting out of that toxic wheel in “Ultrabelleza”: praise difference and stir up hatred.

After the –exhaustive– self-evaluation that “Sanación” entailed, with its dense atmosphere, bastard flamenco and passages of electronic storm, the woman from Córdoba draws a new artistic scenario. It collects the fruits of exploration, everything emotional experienced personally and collectively, and transforms it into pure communication. The thing was to get the message to as many people as possible, and to do so she has desacralized – even more – the singing and has taken it to a new stage: a mestizo stage. With the help of producers like the Valencian Lost Twina partner in almost everything in his career, but also with a new dose of club electronics thanks to Zahara and Martí Pernarnauand especially global sound themes traced with George Moore (UK) or Knox Brow (Jamaica/United Kingdom).

To expand the “Ultrabelleza”, new weapons were needed. The voluptuous “Learning to Fly”, the very direct –almost Mala Rodriguez– “Lucha”, the breakbeat, rapped, yes, from “Vision and Reflection” or the East Coast “Oath”. The artist has not even been a slave to her voice, which she has broken like never before in “Superpoder” or she has kept clean in “Tanto tiempo”, a theme of precious lightness, despite the harshness of the message; everything according to what she asked for the song. She has not repeated any formula. Respecting each person’s nature – as she explains in the overwhelming manifesto that accompanies the album – means listening to yourself in every moment. Take that wherever it takes you.