Review of the book “Same as yesterday” by Eduard Palomares

An unwritten maxim says that one of the greatest achievements of a good pop song also entails one of its main difficulties: achieving maximum effectiveness from only apparent simplicity. Much of it is in “Same as yesterday”the second novel by the Barcelona writer and journalist Edward Palomareswhich takes up the characters presented in his literary debut “We do not close in August”, published in 2019 also by Asteroid Books.

In it we meet again with the private investigator apprentice Jordi Viassolo, who after his first experience in the Private Eye detective agency, must chain multiple temporary jobs of the most varied nature; among them, for example, serving the catering at the luxurious debut of a candidate for mayor of Barcelona who will suffer a fatal accident.

This starting point puts on the table some of the already constants of the literary universe of Palomares: job insecurity, political and real estate corruption, or the social inequalities in force in a city like the Catalan capital, still weighed down by mass tourism and the speculation and with much to hide behind the official postcard. Recognizable realities that the writer denounces with accuracy and in an integrated way in a story in which they appear from inflation to heroin and drug floors. All this using a refined style, without frills, focused on the plot and on characters that we see grow in real time, as is the case with the author himself, who here shows greater ease and a unique command of different tones and registers.

A separate –and literal– chapter deserves the character of Recasens, the archetype of the veteran and cynical detective, and apocryphal mentor of the protagonist. His is the effervescent central episode of the novel, set in the Barcelona of the eighties and with various and unsuspected connections with the present. A story within a story in which Palomares reaches new expressive heights and shows a wide background as a reader of canonical black novels.

All this without falling into the gratuitous morbidity or the excessive recreation of the macabre present in an endless number of thrillers and crime novels with a vocation for best sellers, implicit violence and filtered here by a sharp and witty sense of humor inseparable from his work; Other of its mainstays are the contagious rhythm and a detailed structure that hooks you from the first minute.