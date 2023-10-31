Review of the Horma album “Gutiziak” (2023).

After an unclassifiable and exciting debut album like “Ohmeopathy”, I was looking forward to it with great enthusiasm and curiosity. the wallnew album of In short, the couple from Gasteiz, “Gluttony” it can be concluded that it has maintained the same sound character and perhaps you will not find any special surprises in this regard. But be careful, because this conclusion is not synonymous with disappointment. After all, enjoying a fresh dose of the duo’s swaggering melodies, biting guitar textures and millimetric rhythm schemes isn’t a bad thing. Nor less. I would say more, there is not a ray of trivial repetition here. As the walls of the rehearsal room have been destroyed, a wider space is felt in this album. This album has brought a pause and fresh air for the music to breathe and I would say that this decision has turned out to be completely beneficial. Without losing rigor, there is a very interesting tendency to play with abstraction and soundscapes from time to time. It is not advisable to lose track of the wall.

