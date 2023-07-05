Review of the podcast “Night Tide”

If you dive into the depths of the podcast world, you will find dozens or even hundreds of programs dedicated to horror movies. Some are funny, some are interesting, some are encyclopedic, some are educational. but few like “The Night Sea” they are all of it at the same time. Presented and directed by an authentic fantasy and horror film dream team such as the one formed by Ángel Sala –director of the Sitges International Film Festival– and the renowned (and essential) critics Desirée de Fez –who, in general, puts order to the chaos of references, digressions and thoughts aloud from his fellow programmers, Xavi Sánchez Pons and Jordi Sánchez-Navarro. Together they have created a podcast that stands out above any other of those hundreds she was talking about at the beginning.

“The Night Sea” not only does he share knowledge, analysis and references, but he overwhelms us –in a positive sense– with a huge number of titles that are added to our list of future viewings. To this we must add another of his great achievements, which moves between several worlds at the same time. “The Night Sea” is both a critical podcast and a podcast for horror freaks, a brainy podcast and a hilarious podcast at the same time. And the best of all is that those responsible do not even consider it. The result is like this because all of them show themselves and express themselves with total freedom, sharing their hobby and enjoying/making people enjoy it.

Throughout their career, they have dedicated specials to directors such as Guillermo del Toro, Ari Aster, David Cronenberg, Sam Raimi or M. Night Shyamalan; they have interviewed leading names in our genre cinema such as Nacho Vigalondo, Paco Plaza or Jaume Balagueró; They have shaped monographs on cult Spanish cinema, folk horror, slashers, terror in space, Halloween, true crime, giallo, Luis Buñuel or that monumental work that is “Melancholia” by Lars von Trier. Even, to establish ties with their audience, they have starred in various live programs that are also available on platforms. Do yourself a favor and dedicate part of your existence to “The Night Sea”Maybe that way, when the end of the world comes, an alien species invades us or a masked killer comes for you, you will feel that your lives have been worth it.