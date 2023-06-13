The oldest of the place will immediately associate the name of Juanra Viles Mitxelena to that of Duncan Dhu, the band of which he was a founding member in the mid-1980s. Together with his colleagues Mikel Erentxun and Diego Vasallo, Juanra laid the ideological, aesthetic and sound foundations of a group that wrote his name in capital and golden letters in the history of Spanish rock. Thirty-five years have passed since his departure from the combo; then, when the hurricane of success overwhelmed their modest initial expectations and also swept away their friendship, Juanra advocated maintaining an amateur spirit; he liked music a lot, but he didn’t want to dedicate himself entirely to it if that meant giving up other vital aspirations. While Mikel and Diego shouted more wood, Juanra got off a train that was moving at a devilish speed and, after recovering from her bruises, she studied two careers, reconciled with her old comrades, worked in private companies and also devoted her time to public service as councilor of the San Sebastián City Council. Among so much activity, he never stopped compulsively listening to music or playing the drums in his spare time. He recorded several albums, first with Emirra and later under his own name.

Now come back with a new project, The Byrons. The name and aesthetics draw on English romanticism (both from Lord Byron, from whom the name is borrowed, and from British painters), while the music springs from the same tree from which the first records of Duncan Dhu; that is, American rock, although now approached with the residue and calm that the years leave behind. Five electric songs shot through with a certain melancholy, produced hand in hand between Juanra, his friend Diego Vasallo and Fer García (from The Young Wait and current Vasallo guitarist). See also his battle against heart cancer had moved everyone - breaking latest news