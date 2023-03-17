Echo & The Bunnymen, Richard Ashcroft, Moby, Elvis Costello o Paul Weller. These are just some of the artists who have recently chosen to revise (in one way or another) parts of their catalogue, presumably with the intention of infusing that specific repertoire with unprecedented energy. Or it may simply or in some cases be a direct consequence of a worrying shortage of ideas. Now they are nothing less than U2 –undoubtedly one of the most historically important and once avant-garde bands of world pop rock– who decided to join in with fashion, to redo a good number of pieces (the pressed ones range from sixteen to forty depending on the format and edition) selected among all his generous discography. Perhaps it is because of the status they hold and because good times prevail in the subconscious, but the truth is that the case of the Irish is especially bloody within a trend that is reckless in itself, which does not usually turn out very well and which in few occasions (if not any) has managed to improve the original.

“Songs Of Surrender” not only is it not an exception, but it clearly reveals all those reproaches that can be leveled against this type of invention in question. The quartet is committed to presenting slowed-down, half-naked or directly acoustic or piano versions of the chosen ones, something that doesn’t sound too bad a priori, but which, given the result, it is evident that it has crystallized into error and obviousness. The tendency that presides over the entire album highlights, openly and proudly, the most tacky part –with few exceptions– of the compositions, guided at all times by Bono’s tremendously self-congratulatory interpretation here. It happens over and over again, in a comatose inertia that drags along themes from very different eras, passed through the same sieve and stripped of all primal emotion (and in some cases, incidentally, of his dignity). A devastating technique that, in theory, should have revealed those valuable wickers on which the songs themselves were based, but which here results in unnecessary recreations at best, when not unpleasantly artificial or even caricatured, in a sequence that goes from “Pride (In The Name Of Love)” to “Sunday Bloody Sunday” going through “One”, “The Fly”, “Vertigo”, “Pride (In The Name Of Love)”, “Beautiful Day ” or “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”, to name just a few.

A painfully pretentious move for a band that has been adrift for some time, billing records as expendable as “How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb” (04), “No Line On The Horizon” (09) o “Songs Of Experience” (17), and that with “Songs Of Surrender” he insists on putting an extra nail (a very big one) in that coffin in which his once priceless creative interest rests. After a listen loaded with banality, he immediately proceeds to recover titles such as “War” (83), “The Joshua Tree” (87), “Beware Baby” (91), “Zoo Europe” (93) and included “All That You Can’t Leave Behind” (00), the last flash of artistic credibility of the group up to now. All with the intention (almost a necessity) to heal wounds (the album hurts) and eliminate the uncomfortable taste left by the release, thus recovering the initial readings of those compositions that turned U2 into a myth. The same ones that, with a total lack of (self)respect, have now been outraged by their authors.