Review of Víctimas Club / Sonic Trash “Split” (2023)

I don’t know who created them, but they have come together by themselves. I know that some were created in Bilbao back in 2011. The others seem to have started yesterday: in Gasteiz, eight years later. It’s about time there was more than the AP-68 to unite these two cities. I’m not going to get any more confused: I’m telling you about the radiant alliance between Sonic Trash and Víctimas Club to publish their new songs. Instead of doing it alone, they decided it was better to do it as a team. That, in popular music, is named after a Croatian city. They have released a split, come on. That’s what I wanted to announce to you.

On the one hand, you will find four songs from Sonic Trash. On the other hand, three of Victims Club. That is to say, if I may use the football simile, the people from Bilbao win by a solitary goal advantage. In reality, here, those who really win are those who listen. And by a landslide. If with one we could have had enough, with two we rejoiced at ease. It is also a well-matched and better finished set. I’ll tell you in detail:

“Serendipity” wants to define with music what that word means. The discovery is luminous, resplendent, seductive. The speed of the ending only elevates the discovery with a happy frenzy. At first, Sonic Trash reveals that his strength is not only in his biceps. “Geneva” she silences when she wants and reverberates when she pleases, with a primitive, almost thirsty rhythm, that turns time into revealing chords. The battery is pulsating; the ropes, breath. The questions in “Harma shot punk” sound like pellets piercing reason. They seem to penetrate your consciousness as if you were singing the song yourself. The pace accelerates, at times it seems to rear up. You can dance, rage, and, as they say in Latin, know yourself, even if you don’t want to. “Algorithms”, the last one, does not waste time putting on makeup: post-punk without paints or shaves with dense lyrics, full of references and interpretations that fit perfectly between the most immediate current events and the sharpest gaze.

Victims Club has included three songs that do not detract from the above but shine on their own. “Chicas que” throws itself at the neck: the rhythm already coaxes from the prelude. The mystery of the title, with a relative pronoun without its corresponding sentence, is maintained throughout the song, a song full of corners that, when turned, lead you to a new revolt in this frenetic expedition. Those who have seen them live had already heard it. However, in the audio showcase, the song seems to be filled with nuances. “Humillante Speed” draws a labyrinth of directions and rhythms until, almost reaching the minute mark, it runs amok. Down the slope, punk spirals down. Finally, the keyboard of “Treating a Few with Contempt” plays with expectations without caring what you think: the elf of jazz goes to the carnival with the fairy of melodies that almost seem cinematic. Pela shines by twisting her phrasing and dizziness doesn’t stop you from finding direction and letting yourself go.

There are seven who aspire to ten. The two bands show creative muscle and the fight between them ends in a null combat: let’s see who chooses. You don’t have to choose, I know, they both have the elixir of good music. Here, they discover that they have a lot in common, both in the nerve that hides the skin and in the pure surface. They also show that rock and punk (post and non-post) walk on a horizon as broad as these songs will fly high. If they already sound like thunder here, wait for them to unleash the live storm. I don’t know who created them, but I’m glad they came together.

Split by Víctimas Club / Sonic Trash

