Functionary, revolutionary, political philosopher: this is – with the benefit of inventory – the account of the intellectual life of Cornelius Castoriadis, some of whose major works are available today for the Italian reader thanks to the collection of essays entitled “Against the economy. Written 1949-1997”, edited and translated by Raffaele Alberto Ventura, and published by Luiss University Press.

First of all, who was Castoriadis? Hired as an economist at the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) in 1948 – when it was still the OEEC, Organization for European Economic Cooperation – here he had a brilliant career that led him over twenty years to become director of the Directorate for Studies on Growth, Statistics and National Accounts.

In this capacity he was the author of one of the most important studies conducted by the Organization in those years, namely the 1970 OECD report (The Growth of Output, 1960–1980: Retrospect, Prospect and Problems of Policy). The content of the document represents in itself a precious opportunity to frame the work of the French scholar; in fact, by making the OECD speak, Castoriadis exposes a fixed point of his analysis, namely that the objective of economic growth – as a transversal and imperishable aspiration of politics at a global level – when it is pursued without considering the related social costs, represents an element of mystification of political action, which will be led to underestimate the fact that, even in a context of economic growth supported by the evidence of the indicators, «the fruits of growth are distributed [comunque, ndr] unequally: some activities, some regions are in decline; some social groups suffer from poverty and persistent and growing problems. […] The growth process in itself gives rise to secondary effects which can be undesirable, or even harmful, on a social level, such as in particular overpopulation or, on the contrary, the emptying of urban centres, environmental pollution. […] The ability of economic growth processes to satisfy the needs and aspirations of society as a whole will not depend solely on the pace at which productive capacities develop; it will also be necessary to take into account that aspirations grow together with the increase in prosperity. It follows that the dilemmas relating to collective social choices risk worsening as the level of incomes rises» .

Now, the fact that an OECD report expresses these perplexities, and these needs, might surprise the reader, if only because of the very nature of the organization and the context of economic culture to which it could feel close, at least in those years. The surprise, however, finds its full justification if in frescoing the intellectual figure of the author of the report – namely Castoriadis – we clarify a further biographical fact: he, in fact, having left the French Communist Party, in 1948 had given life – together with Claude Lefort – the group that would form the founding nucleus of the historic magazine Socialism or barbarismat which, by publishing pamphlet anonymous, would have developed and defined his own figure of political militant, passing from the critique of Marxism to its overcoming, managing – and it is his peculiar trait – to keep together the tension of a radical political project with the deep roots of European liberalism, as testified by his harsh accusation against the barbarities of real socialism.

What has just been noted shows us the other face – or the other life – of Castoriadis; as Ventura observes in the excellent introduction of the anthology: «[a]At the heart of a massive bureaucracy, an official criticizes the bureaucracy. Executor of the Marshall Plan, he denounces its absurdity. Enemy of capitalism recommends it, analyzes it, plans it. In the temple of growth, he deconstructs the ideology of growth. However, this contradiction is also, quite clearly, the reason for Castoriadis’ originality: not only a philosopher who knows what he is talking about when he speaks of economics, but also an economist capable of thinking of society in its historical, symbolic, value-based totality ».

Rereading Castoriadis today, therefore, represents the opportunity to retrace the intellectual life of one of the most original thinkers of the 20th century, a life in which idea and practice – albeit in an apparent contradiction – were linked together by the tension towards the liberation of individual and towards his progressive autonomy, which has never been understood as absolute freedom from, but as an essential condition of a complete and responsible social subject, and that is capable of self-determination in his own community of reference in compliance with the rules of the community itself. The opening of one of the essays contained in the collection – entitled “Quale occidente?” – with which Castoriadis introduces his analysis of the relationship between liberalism and Western culture: «[c]It took mountains of corpses, rivers of blood and tears, millions of lives spent in prison. Thus, the so-called liberal societies arose in the West. Liberal them not by virtue of the scraps of paper that serve them as laws and constitutions, but because they have learned to give these scraps of paper central importance.” . In this essay Castoriadis’ intellectual style is strongly shown, highlighting his particular sensitivity as an economist and political philosopher in knowing how to take into consideration the complex system of facts and values ​​- here probably emerges the Weberian lesson, of which he was attentive reader – which affect the development of Western society, especially to the extent that the cultural and political values ​​of liberalism are entrusted with a fundamental founding role.

Of course, Castoriadis cannot be considered as an intellectual organic to liberal thought, however he recognizes extreme importance to the hard core of the political principles of liberalism, starting from the protection of the rule of law as a defense of a certain liberal culture, without which “every constitution it is simply suspended in the air, like a tautology» .

It is this approach that probably made him a critical Marxist first and then a overcomer of Marxism, by virtue of the progressive recognition in Marxian theory of a fundamental error due to the consideration of law only as a superstructural element and to the underestimation of the relationship between the State of law and conditions of implementation and protection of human rights. For Castoriadis, on the other hand, the very elaboration of the concept of the rule of law is an expression of a cultural tradition of Western society which must be valued for two fundamental reasons. In the first instance, and on the axiological level, this culture represents the first condition for it to be possible to implement the radical political program of transformation and overcoming of capitalism in the direction of a freer and more equal society; on the level of political practice, on the other hand, this assumption reveals a further question, such as that of education. With regard to this last front, in fact, Castoriadis points out that the conservation of liberal devices in society necessarily passes from the fact that this is made up – at least in the majority – of individuals who are also liberals, and that therefore, finally, the aforesaid conservation is intimately linked to the problem of education and training of the citizen. This is because Castoriadis recognizes the modern and contemporary problem of an education that has been driven by the needs of capitalism to value the acquisition of specialized techniques instead of aiming at to breed autonomous individuals, in the particular meaning of autonomy which refers to an individual capable of questioning the same institutions, in a space of dissent coessential to the liberal and democratic dimension: «[c]Capitalism and autonomy, as we have said, are the two constitutive elements of the institution of Western societies and their crisis. The main effect of their interaction, currently observable at the level of the whole society and of individual classes, is a generalized attrition of the social fabric […]. Its most flagrant manifestation is the collapse of society’s self-representation […] which leads to the disarticulation of the behavior of all social actors – as no one knows what world they are in anymore, nor what world they would like to be in» .

To the revolutionary official, to the dissident Marxist of the West – as Luigi Covatta defined him recalling the 1978 international conference organized in Rome by Mondoperaio on “Marxism, Leninism, socialism”, at which Castoriadis was present, together with Flores D’Arcais, Craxi, Cafagna, Coen and Signorile – one must therefore recognize, in addition to the ability to acutely read the conditions of modern society, also the great value of having been able to interpret the role of the intellectual in an exemplary manner, recognizing dignity only to self-consistency (as he demonstrated in the painful overcoming of Marxism) and never to need of approval by “cliques and clans” cultural, from the beginning of his activity until his death in 1997. Today more than ever, therefore, a lesson in method for the contemporary intellectual, too often extemporaneous. This is why it is necessary to recognize the value not only of Castoriadis’ work, current and precious for the reasons we have mentioned, but also the merit of Ventura in having cultivated the ambition to rekindle the spotlight on such a complex intellectual legacy how rich.