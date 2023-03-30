Woman 80 was a television special broadcast by Rede Globo in 1979 that brought together musical numbers and testimonials from singers and composers, who were successful in MPB at the time, such as Elis Regina, Maria Bethânia, Gal Costa, Fafá de Belém, Zezé Motta, Marina Lima, Simone, Rita Lee and Joanna, Gal Costa and the Quartet’s special participation in Cy.

Directed by Daniel Filho, the program emerged as a result of the success of the series “Malu Mulher” (1979), starring Regina Duarte, which addressed the situation of women in Brazilian society at that time. Therefore, she herself is the presenter of the special. Narjara Turetta, who played his daughter in the series, was responsible for the big fuss when she tried to sing “Feminina”. She just wasn’t total crap, as she was helped by the great Four in Cy.

Female singers and songs: Simone (“Começar de Novo”), Fafá de Belém (“Que Me Vem Esse Homem”), Gal Costa (“Paula e Bebeto”), Joanna (“Seu Corpo”), Narjara Turetta and Quarteto em Cy (“Feminina”), Zezé Motta (“Pecado Original”), Marina Lima (“Não Há Cabeça”), Maria Bethânia (“Álibi”), Rita Lee (“Mania de Você”) and Elis Regina (“O Bêbado e The Equilibrist” and “Maria Maria”).

They reunite in the final number interpreting “Cantoras de Rádio”.

And 44 years later…

Despite the proposal was to focus on MPB, how did they leave out Nara Leão, Clara Nunes, Beth Carvalho and Alcione? Apart from Elis and Gal (deceased), the weather was sensational for Maria Bethânia. Our greatest Diva, continues to release relevant works and keep her concerts crowded! At the time, however, Elis was the big star. Closing the individual performances, she was the only one who sang two songs. She died four years later. What a relief to have Zezé Motta present! The only black artist invited, her testimony was exciting! And yet she was wonderful! Rita Lee! Rita Lee! Rita Lee! The most fun! The most ironic! The most irreverent! Fafá de Belém was beautiful, sounded fresh and very sensual. Gal Costa could have more space, but she almost steals the show. Joana? People… In 1979 Angela RoRô released her first album with the classics “Amor, Meu Grande Amor” and “Tola Foi Você” and Zizi Possi released her second, “Pedaço de Mim”, with the also classics “Nunca” and “Pedaço de Me”. Narjara Turetta? Afff… she wasn’t even an actress! She wasn’t even a singer! Not then… Not today… Marina Lima had a voice. A lot of ego gathered resulted in a very weird final number. Apart from Bethânia and Gal, who had chemistry, the rest… And finally: who can stand to see Regina Duarte, who already looked dated in 1979?