Revolt in France. Nahel’s grandmother’s appeal: “Stop”

breaking latest news – The wave of unrest and clashes continues in France after the death of Nahel, the 17-year-old killed by a policeman in Nanterre. On the fifth night, there was rioting in Lyon, Paris and Marseille, and more than 1,000 people were arrested. The Government has also deployed today 45 thousand agents in view of new unrest. A call for calm was issued by the grandmother of the young man in whose name the revolt broke out.

The attack on the mayor’s house

The wave of violence has not only affected the big cities. In the night between Saturday and Sunday, an attack with a burning car took place against the home of the mayor of L’Hay-les-Roses, a small town in the Val-de-Marne, south of Paris. AND “an intolerable fact“, thundered the French prime minister, Elisabeth Borneadding that “the guilty will be prosecuted with the utmost firmness“.

Borne and the Home Secretary Gerald Darmanin they went to the resort The prime minister condemned the “intolerable facts”. “The guilty will be prosecuted with the utmost firmness”, he said, expressing his support for the mayor and his family “still in shock”. Borne assured the mayors that the government will not “allow any violence to pass” and that “the utmost firmness” will be applied in the sanctions.

“The prime minister condemns these intolerable facts and gives his full support to the mayor of L’Hay-les-Roses and to his relatives. He sent a message to the mayor and his family that i’m still in shock. The culprits will be prosecuted with the utmost firmness”, reads a note from Matignon.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor’s office has communicated that the perpetrators of the attack probably launched the vehicle “to burn” the home of the mayor. According to the public prosecutor of Cre’teil, Stephane Hardouin, “the first findings suggest that the vehicle was launched to burn the house down”. “An accelerant was discovered in a bottle of coca cola “, added the investigating judge, denouncing the fact as “extremely serious”.

During the night, the mayor, Vincent Jeanbrun, mayor of L’Ha-les-Roses in Val-de-Marne, published a tweet.

“My wife and my children they are shocked and hurt“, wrote Jeanbrun. According to Le Figaro, which cites sources from the mayor’s entourage, Jeanbrun was in the town hall, barricaded by barbed wire, when a group of people gathered in front of his house where his wife was and the two small children.

The rioters used a car to break down the garden gate, then set the vehicle on fire, “with the clear intention of setting fire to the mayor’s house”. Vincent Jeanbrun’s wife then hastily fled with her two children and was injured during the escape pursued by the attackers and she was hospitalized. After the attack, the Creteil prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into attempted murder, reports BFMTv.

Summit at the Elysée in the late afternoon

A new meeting to take stock of the situation after five days of protests and unrest in France she was summoned to the Elysée this evening by French President Emmanuel Macron. Elisha himself reports it. The meeting, which will be attended by the Prime Minister, the Minister of the Interior and that of Justice, should be held at 7.30pm.

Nahel’s grandmother: “Don’t break things”

“Stop, don’t break things”: Nahel’s grandmother today called for calm after the fifth consecutive night of urban unrest caused by the death of her grandson.

“I tell the people who are destroying things: stop. Don’t break the windows, don’t break the schools, don’t break the buses. Stop it, they are mothers on the buses, they are mothers who walk outside,” urged Nadia, the grandmother of Nahel, interviewed by BFMTV.

“We want these young people to be left alone. Nahel is dead. My daughter had only one son, she’s lost, she’s finished, my daughter has no life left. And they made me lose my daughter and my grandson,” she continued, saying to herself “tired”.

An agent saved by the bulletproof vest

A police officer, shot, was protected by his bulletproof vest during urban violence in Nimes on Friday night. This was announced today by the prosecutor who has opened an investigation into attempted murder, writes Le Figaro.

“Wearing a bulletproof vest prevented the victim police officer from being seriously injured by the bullet that hit him. An X-ray confirmed the presence of ammunition in the bulletproof vest” the caliber of which remains to be determined, explained the public prosecutor of Nimes, Cecile Gensac, in a note.

No one has been arrested yet, according to the prosecutor’s office. In the night between Friday and Saturday, four police officers were shot and wounded in Vaulx-en-Velin, a suburb of Lyon. The Lyon prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation for “intentional violence with a weapon against people who hold public power and participation in a group in order to commit violence”.

