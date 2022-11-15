Listen to the audio version of the article

For a few days this week, Indonesia will suddenly emerge from the shadow of Italian information: between today and tomorrow, the Southeast Asian country hosts the summit meeting of the Group of 20 in Bali. In a book just published. first in Dutch and then in French, the Belgian writer David Van Reybrouck ventured to tell the tumultuous story of an immense archipelago (the islands are officially 13,466) which for three centuries was a Dutch colony (Revolusi – L’Indonésie et la naissance du monde moderne, Actes Sud, Paris, 609 pages).

Combining testimonies, interviews, official history, archival research and long stays on the spot, the Flemish intellectual takes up the original method he already used in 2012 to tell the millennial path of the Congo (in Dutch the volume on the African country sold 500 thousand copies , and in Italy it was published by Feltrinelli). Indonesia is not only the most populous Muslim country in the world; it was also the first state to proclaim independence after the war, becoming an extraordinary model for many other countries at the time.

The Dutch presence began in the 17th century, the Golden Age of the Netherlands, with the opening of some trading stalls in the Moluccas Islands in a region that previous Arab communities had converted to Islam. At that time, the settlements were few and limited to a few strategic points. The wealthy classes in Europe appreciate new flavors: cloves, nutmeg, and other exotic spices. It is the period in which Batavia was born, the city that would become Jakarta, and then later the capital of Indonesia.

In 1700, when the natives dared to trade with European competitors, the Spanish and the Portuguese, the Dutch imposed their presence by force. Meanwhile, tastes in Europe changed. The spices had had their day, the cuisine was more natural and closer to the territory. The Dutch, however, managed to convert to the new Western luxuries: tea, sugar, tobacco, cocoa. It was necessary to expand and look for new lands to cultivate. Batavia became a city of 120 thousand inhabitants.

In the wake of the Napoleonic wars, the territory fell under the control of France. After the French period that bequeathed new political institutions, Dutch colonialism became more violent in facing local resistance. At the turn of the century, the Dutch Indies were the world‘s leading suppliers of tropical products. In 1900 the Netherlands had five million inhabitants, the colony had 40. In 1890 the Royal Dutch Oilfield Exploitation Society in the Dutch Indies was born (the Koninklijke). Less than 20 years later the same company would become Royal Dutch / Shell.