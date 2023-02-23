The wind is changing. This summer Udinese fans already know that will arriveyet another storm ready to change, for the umpteenth time, the pillars of the squad. Nothing new. You buy a player, develop him in the hope that he will “explode” and try to maximize the profit by selling him in the Premier League or at big Italian companies for tens of millions of euros. A iter seen and reviewed that, 99%, we will see again in a few months. This awareness leads Marino and the Friulian management to anticipate the summer moves also, and above all, in terms of revenue. And this is exactly where we wanted to get to. What if Sottil’s new center forward were a very young Italian prospect? Here’s what we know! <<