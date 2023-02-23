Home World Revolution in sight? Marino to the rescue! That’s who wants to buy | News
World

Revolution in sight? Marino to the rescue! That’s who wants to buy | News

by admin
Revolution in sight? Marino to the rescue! That’s who wants to buy | News

The wind is changing. This summer Udinese fans already know that will arriveyet another storm ready to change, for the umpteenth time, the pillars of the squad. Nothing new. You buy a player, develop him in the hope that he will “explode” and try to maximize the profit by selling him in the Premier League or at big Italian companies for tens of millions of euros. A iter seen and reviewed that, 99%, we will see again in a few months. This awareness leads Marino and the Friulian management to anticipate the summer moves also, and above all, in terms of revenue. And this is exactly where we wanted to get to. What if Sottil’s new center forward were a very young Italian prospect? Here’s what we know! <<

© breaking latest news

See also  Capitol Hill Assault: CNN: "Soon Pompeo in front of Special Commission"

You may also like

Charlize Theron bathing | Magazine

weather alert report for tomorrow, Friday 24 February...

Hail in southern Europe and North Africa British...

Ortigia and Telimar in the water for the...

Udinese / Marino thinks about the attack that...

Exhibition celebrates 75 years of Serpenti by Bulgari...

A man from Syria came to life after...

dEUS, review of his album How To Replace...

Brother KIngs Kangwe Evans went to China |...

A year of war in Ukraine, lined up

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy