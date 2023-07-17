Home » RHMZ issued a warning that the weather is very dangerous Weather forecast
RHMZ has issued a warning for high temperatures.

Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ) issued a warning for high temperatures in the territory of Serbia, which is in effect, according to the latest information, until July 19.

By Wednesday (19 July) very warm with maximum temperatures above 35 °C, locally up to 40 °C. Tropical nights are also expected in big cities,” according to the RHMZ website. A warning was also issued for the city of Belgrade. “Until Wednesday (July 19), very warm with maximum temperatures of 36 to 39 °C with tropical nights.” it was published.

Otherwise, a red weather alert is in effect for the whole of Serbia. “The weather is very dangerous. Particularly dangerous weather phenomena are forecast, and they are of such intensity that they can cause great material damage and be very dangerous for the safety of people and animals. You should be frequently informed about the details of expected meteorological conditions and risks. Follow the orders and advice of the competent state services”, it was published on the website of the RHMZ.

According to the forecast, it will be sunny and very hot in all parts of Serbia on Monday, July 17. The wind is weak from the south and southeast, and in the afternoon and at the end of the day, a weak northwest wind in the north. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 18°C ​​to 26°C, and maximum from 36°C to 40°C. Very warm in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 26°C to 32°C.

