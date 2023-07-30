RHMZ issued a warning | Weather forecast

According to the RHMZ, showers and thunderstorms are expected in the north of Vojvodina before noon, and in other regions from the afternoon.

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute issued a weather warning for Serbia early this morning. According to the RHMZ website, showers and thunderstorms are expected in the north of Vojvodina before noon, and from the afternoon in other regions, they will be locally accompanied by hail and strong or stormy winds.

“A larger amount of precipitation (20 to 40 mm, locally and more) is forecast during the evening, primarily in western Serbia, and then in Šumadija and the area around Western and Great Morava, with a tendency to move the precipitation zone in the first part of the night further east and southeast”, states the RHMZ.

Today, the highest daily temperature is expected to reach 35 degrees. Morning temperature from 13 to 21°C, maximum daily from 27°C in Bačka to 35°C in southeast Serbia. In the evening, dry in the north, and local showers in the southwest and south.

