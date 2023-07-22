RHMZ warning of a storm that will arrive in an hour | Weather forecast

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute has just issued an emergency storm warning.

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute has just issued a weather warning for the Kopaonik area. Today in the afternoon over parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina and southwestern Serbia unstable again with thundery showers, while at the end of the day over northwestern Croatia the formation of anothera storm line that would then move over central and eastern Croatia, Vojvodina, western Serbia and northern Šumadija during the night to Sunday, while it would then slowly weaken, writes Marko Čubrilo in the new weather forecast for Serbia.

And according to the RHMZ announcement, in the next hour in the hilly and mountainous regions of southwestern and southern Serbia, local occurrence of showers with thunder. If this system starts up, there will again be conditions for stronger thunderstorms, the appearance of hurricane-force winds and large hail. Fortunately, the instability parameters are a little lower than yesterday, so it seems that if these instabilities do occur, they will not produce such strong winds and large hail as in the past.

More stable from tomorrow and mostly dry until next Wednesday. On Sunday, there could be rare showers only in some places over the mountains of BiH, C. Gora and Serbia. Wind mostly weak. Tomorrow pleasantly warm with a maximum of +27 to +32 degrees Celsius, and from Sunday very warm with a maximum of +33 to +38 degrees Celsius.

Wednesday brings a moving cold front, passing cloud cover, thundery showers and a strong northwesterly wind. Daytime highs are in a more noticeable decline and should range from around +19 in the northwest to around +33 in the south of the region. From Thursday until the end of the week it will be moderately warm with very fresh nights (especially around Thursday) and daily maximums of +26 and +31 degrees Celsius. New showers are possible around July 29, writes Alo. For now, it seems that the beginning of August brings changeable weather with frequent showers and no great heat.

Even today, parts of the region may be in danger of strong thunderstorms and local disasters, but there is a possibility that they will still be less frequent and weaker compared to the past few days. Regardless of slightly lower parameters of instability, there can still be strong gusts of wind (up to about 24 m/s, large hail and heavy rain). Calmer atmosphere from tomorrow.

