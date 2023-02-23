Cold weather is coming to Serbia this weekend, and snow is expected.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

After the spring days, Serbia is expecting a temperature change for the weekend, and in some areas it will also snow. In Belgrade, after a sunny morning, it will be cloudy before noon, cloudy in the afternoon, with rain in the evening and at night. A weak and moderate south-easterly wind will blow, turning south and south-west during the night. The morning temperature will range from one to six degrees, and the highest daily temperature will be around 15 degrees.

Time change

Until Saturday, warm and very warm weather will remain in most places, with the highest daily temperature of 14 to 19 degrees. On Saturday, before noon in the north, and in the afternoon in other areas, the temperature will drop gradually, and on Sunday, it will be noticeably colder in all areas.

Source: Printskrin

A higher amount of precipitation is expected locally for the weekend: on Saturday in the north, and on Sunday in the west of the country. On Saturday, it will be cloudy with rain, except in the southeast of Serbia, where the weather will remain dry. At the end of the day and during the night towards Sunday, with a more pronounced drop in temperature, the rain will turn into sleet and wet snow.

Mixed precipitation is expected on Sunday: rain, sleet and wet snow. In the hilly and mountainous regions, but also in the lower regions of western and southwestern Serbia, as well as in some places in Srem and Bačka, wet snow with the formation/increase in the height of the snow cover, announced the RHMZ.

(World)