RHMZ has published as many as three warnings of heavy snowfall in Serbia.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ) issued three warnings at 8:10 p.m. It has already started raining in some parts of Serbia, and an increase in precipitation is expected during the night, first in the south and east of Serbia, where 20 to 40 mm of rain will fall in the lowlands in 12 hours, sometimes even more. U heavy snow in the mountainous area of ​​southwestern Serbia.

During the night, the rain will turn into snow and in the lower regions. The most intense snowfall are expected in the second part of the night, tomorrow morning and before noon – in the lower regions of southwestern, western and central Serbia, the formation of a snow cover with a height of 10 to 30 cm, locally and more, and up to 50 cm of new snow on the mountains with the creation of snow drifts due to a strong northwest wind. In other regions, less snow cover. Precipitation will weaken tomorrow afternoon, but the complete cessation of snow is not expected until Wednesday.

Warning for Belgrade

In the second part of the night, tomorrow morning and before noon intense snowfall with the creation of a snow cover of 10 to 20 cm in the city, and up to 30 cm of wet snow in Avala, Kosmaj and in the Šumadija part of the periphery. Tomorrow afternoon, the snow will weaken, and a complete cessation of precipitation is expected on Wednesday during the day.

