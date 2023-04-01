After the real spring temperatures, the sudden deterioration of the weather arrives.

The cloud cover that covered the west, southwest and northwest of the region on Friday afternoon will cover all of Serbia on Saturday, bringing rain and moderate cooling.

Short-term snow is possible at over 900 meters above sea level, predicts Marko Čubrilo. On Saturday afternoon and at the end of the day in the northwest of the region, precipitation will stop with partial clearing. The wind will turn to a moderate, northwesterly direction, which can be strong for a short time in the frontal zone. Daily maximum from +6 to +18 degrees Celsius.

“On the second day of the weekend, it will be partly cloudy and a little warmer. In the afternoon, it will gradually cloud over. During the night from Sunday to Monday, the development of a secondary cyclone will follow, which will move from the Tyrrhenian Sea to the Ionian Sea. At the beginning of next week, a larger amount of cold air will penetrate towards us from the north, while the cyclone over the Ionian Sea will cause occasional precipitation,” says the meteorologist.

“On Monday, cloudy with rain, and in the central, southern and eastern parts of Serbia, with a large amount of precipitation of 20 to 40 mm in 24 hours, locally and more.

On Monday and Tuesday, snow and a new snow cover of 15 to 20 cm in height is expected in the mountainous areas of southwestern, southern and eastern Serbia, and in the lower areas a smaller snow cover of 5 to 10 cm in height,” the RHMZ warning states.

On Monday, the maximums will range from +6 in the northwest to around +15 in the southeast of the region, while in the middle of the week it will be very cold (typically for the beginning of April) with maximums from 0 to +8 degrees Celsius, it is stated.

“With such a strong coldthe mountains of southern, southeastern and eastern Serbia can receive more than 20 cm of snow, while the lower parts of this area could accumulate about 5-7 cm of snow. The mountains of northern Montenegro, eastern and parts of central BiH would receive a lot of snow, while the mountains of Bulgaria, Macedonia, northern Greece and most of Romania could receive very heavy snow. A strong, gusty and very strong northerly wind will blow, and along the Adriatic a stormy storm,” adds the meteorologist.

