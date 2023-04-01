Home World RHMZ warning on precipitation | Weather forecast
World

RHMZ warning on precipitation | Weather forecast

by admin
RHMZ warning on precipitation | Weather forecast

After the real spring temperatures, the sudden deterioration of the weather arrives.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

The cloud cover that covered the west, southwest and northwest of the region on Friday afternoon will cover all of Serbia on Saturday, bringing rain and moderate cooling.

Short-term snow is possible at over 900 meters above sea level, predicts Marko Čubrilo. On Saturday afternoon and at the end of the day in the northwest of the region, precipitation will stop with partial clearing. The wind will turn to a moderate, northwesterly direction, which can be strong for a short time in the frontal zone. Daily maximum from +6 to +18 degrees Celsius.

“On the second day of the weekend, it will be partly cloudy and a little warmer. In the afternoon, it will gradually cloud over. During the night from Sunday to Monday, the development of a secondary cyclone will follow, which will move from the Tyrrhenian Sea to the Ionian Sea. At the beginning of next week, a larger amount of cold air will penetrate towards us from the north, while the cyclone over the Ionian Sea will cause occasional precipitation,” says the meteorologist.

“On Monday, cloudy with rain, and in the central, southern and eastern parts of Serbia, with a large amount of precipitation of 20 to 40 mm in 24 hours, locally and more.

On Monday and Tuesday, snow and a new snow cover of 15 to 20 cm in height is expected in the mountainous areas of southwestern, southern and eastern Serbia, and in the lower areas a smaller snow cover of 5 to 10 cm in height,” the RHMZ warning states.

See also  Horror in Iran: they drug and kill their son, they also confess to the murder of their daughter
Source: printskrin/rhmz

On Monday, the maximums will range from +6 in the northwest to around +15 in the southeast of the region, while in the middle of the week it will be very cold (typically for the beginning of April) with maximums from 0 to +8 degrees Celsius, it is stated.

With such a strong coldthe mountains of southern, southeastern and eastern Serbia can receive more than 20 cm of snow, while the lower parts of this area could accumulate about 5-7 cm of snow. The mountains of northern Montenegro, eastern and parts of central BiH would receive a lot of snow, while the mountains of Bulgaria, Macedonia, northern Greece and most of Romania could receive very heavy snow. A strong, gusty and very strong northerly wind will blow, and along the Adriatic a stormy storm,” adds the meteorologist.

(World)

You may also like

The Brisa festival will have more than forty...

Pnrr, the EU launches the map of transparency:...

Ukraine latest news. Russian shelling of Kherson, three...

Two documentaries by Alan Vega (Suicide) arrive on...

Moldovan army calls in reservists: general mobilization for...

Hrkači is the best show at the Days...

Dom omladine program during the spring | Magazine

Horoscope for Sunday 2 April 2023

Sexual violence against nursery children, religious teacher arrested:...

Zoran Pejić Singing after heart surgery | Fun

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy