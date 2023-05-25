RHMZ warns of new precipitation | Weather forecast

Changeable weather in Serbia today with showers and thunderstorms.

After warm days, changeable weather awaits us today in the whole of Serbia with alternating sunny and cloudy intervals and with local occurrence of showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the central, southern and eastern parts of the country. According to the announcement of the RHMZ, a yellow weather alert is in effect throughout Serbia due to rain and thunderstorms, which means that the weather can be potentially dangerous.

“Weather phenomena that are forecast are not unusual, but caution is required if you plan activities that are exposed to meteorological risk. You should continue to be informed about the expected meteorological conditions. Do not take unnecessary risks,” it is stated on the RHMZ website.

A light to moderate northwesterly wind will blow. The lowest temperature from 9 to 16, and the highest from 22 to 26. In Belgrade, changeable today with alternating sun and clouds. Locally, short-term rain or showers with thunder are expected. Wind weak to moderate, northwesterly. The lowest temperature around 16 and the highest around 24 degrees.

Unstable until the end of the month

Until the end of the month, changeable cloudy and unstable weather with occasional showers and thunderstorms, which may be more pronounced locally with a greater amount of precipitation.

On Friday, it is expected to be partly cloudy with more frequent rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 16°C, and maximum from 22°C to 26°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

For the weekend sunny periods and unstable with daytime cloud development. Short-term local showers are possible in the middle of the day and in the afternoon. Daytime temperatures will drop slightly and will be slightly below 25°C on Saturday and Sunday. At the beginning of next week, it will be warmer with more sunny hours, but even then the occurrence of short-term local showers is not excluded. In Belgrade today and tomorrow it will be variable with alternating sunny and cloudy intervals, and short-term rain or showers with thunder will be a local phenomenon, so precipitation is possible only in certain parts of the city or in the wider area. From Saturday, changeable weather will continue, and daily temperatures will range from 21 to 26 °C.

