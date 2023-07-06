RHMZ warns of thunderstorms and natural disasters Weather forecast

RHMZ announced a new worsening of the weather during the evening, showers and thunderstorms.

During the day and tonight, the RHMZ warned of showers and thunderstorms that will affect the whole of Serbia.

“In the next hour, showers will be locally intense and accompanied by hail in the area between Bajina Bašta, Osečina, Valjevo and Lazarevac,” the warning states.

“The showers and thunderstorms that are expected in the area of ​​Serbia until Friday will be locally intense with the appearance of hail. The amount of precipitation during showers will be uneven, even over short distances, but in the zone of the most intense precipitation, it can reach from 20 to 40 mm in a short time, locally and more,” the RHMZ warning states.

In Serbia, changeable, warm and unstable tomorrow, with alternating sunny and cloudy intervals, sometimes with rain, showers and thunder, which may be more pronounced locally with the appearance of hail. The wind is weak and moderate, in the east of Serbia and strong, northwesterly. The lowest temperature from 15 to 21 and the highest from 27 to 30 degrees, announced the RHMZ.

Changeable in Belgrade, with alternating sunny and cloudy intervals, in the afternoon with conditions for rain or a short-term shower with thunder. Wind weak and moderate, northwesterly. The lowest temperature around, and the highest around 29 degrees.

An orange weather alert has been activated throughout Serbia due to rain and thunder, which means that the weather is dangerous.

“Dangerous weather phenomena are predicted, and they are of such intensity that they can cause material damage and be dangerous for people and animals. You should be very careful, aware of the risks and regularly informed about the details of the expected meteorological conditions. Follow the advice given by the competent state services,” he announced. is RHMZ.

Unstable on Friday with a slightly lower and more pleasant temperature. During the day with sunny periods and the development of clouds with short-term rain or local showers with thunder in some places. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 16°C to 20°C, and maximum from 26°C in the west to 29°C in the south of Serbia. In the evening, a rare occurrence of local showers is possible. On Saturday, more sunny hours and weaker daytime cloud development. Sunny and warmer since Sunday. Next week heat and temperature just above 35°C in the middle of next week.

