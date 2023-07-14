Riachuelo presents CRIA – agender collab in partnership with young designers – MONDO MODA

Fashion with purpose is what unites the retail giant Riachuelo with five young designers from different regions of Brazil. Thus was born the CREATEa collection signed by the winners of the “Which Fashion for Which World?” challenge, created by the 1st Challenge of the Casa dos Criadores Institute – with the support of the Riachuelo Institute.

Fernanda Lima, Francceska Jovito, Gabrielle Silva, Geremias Marins and Hector Luquini are the new generation of creatives who bring their experiences in the Brazilian favelas as inspiration for each piece in the collection which, through mood streetwear, exudes attitude and tells stories of culture from the suburbs through fashion.

Francceska Jovito, Fernanda Lima, Geremias Marins, Gabrielle Silva and Hector Luquini @ disclosure

Based on the bias of social awareness and expression, oversized T-shirts, sweatshirts, cargo and wide leg pants, croppeds, vests, overalls, parkas, jackets and dresses give life to this narrative that values ​​versatility and comfort, also proposing a gender break and the valorization of an urban style with peripheral visual aesthetics, many times, misunderstood, with pride.

Riachuelo Collection – CREATE @ disclosure

The color chart highlights terracotta and beige, which refer to the architecture of the suburbs, which unfold in prints inspired by graffiti and urban frames. Among the highlights, the origins print features, on a tulle dress and blouse, numerous slang words and phrases such as: Oxi, Né, Massa, Bicho, Fita, “Pega avisão”, “Mó Cota” and many others verbalized in the streets of suburbs and cities in the country.

Made at Guararapes, Riachuelo’s factory in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, using 100% renewable energy, the collection values ​​the reuse of fabrics and trimmings that were in stock at the brand’s manufacturing operation – used in the original colors to avoid dyeing and digital prints, with the premise of reducing the environmental impact.

