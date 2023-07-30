Rialda shot in the bathroom | Fun

Singer Rialda Karahasanović is once again attracting the attention of her followers

Source: Instagram/queenrialda

In the video, Rialda is lying on the rocks by the shore while the waves wash over her body and, for the purposes of the video, she turns from her back to her stomach.

The video first shows her natural breasts and toned stomach, and then only her long legs and bottom in a thong bikini.

Look at the video, next to which she put the description “See what you’re missing”:

See also pictures from the vacation:



See description

BRUTAL VIDEO OF THE SINGER WITH THE BIGGEST NATURAL BREASTS: She lay down in the shallows and turned her back – “Look what you’re missing!”

Hide description

Source: Instagram/queenrialdaBr. image: 5 1 / 5 Source: Instagram/queenrialdaBr. image: 5 2 / 5 Source: Instagram/queenrialdaBr. image: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: Instagram/queenrialdaBr. image: 5 4 / 5 Source: Instagram/queenrialdaBr. picture: 5 5 / 5

BONUS VIDEO:

00:22 Rialda Source: Instagram/queenrialda

Source: Instagram/queenrialda

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

