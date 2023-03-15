by palermotoday.it – ​​3 hours ago

The match between Lecce Women and Palermo women ends 2-2, valid for the twenty-first day of the championship. At the municipal field La Torre di Castrignano De ‘Greci the rosanero get a good point that keeps their gap unchanged…

