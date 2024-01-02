Ricardo Cusanno reported assault in a brawl at the Playa Azul Club’s New Year’s party

Venezuelan Red Cross Director Reports Physical Attacks by Former Partner

The director of the Ad Hoc Board of restructuring in the Venezuelan Red Cross, Ricardo Cusanno, reported on Tuesday that he was physically attacked by his former partner Roberto Calcaño after an incident at the Playa Azul Club. Cusanno took to social media to clarify the situation and stated that the information being circulated is false.

According to Cusanno, he approached Calcaño during a New Year’s celebration to ask him to take responsibility for a debt and past actions, at which point Calcaño physically attacked him. Cusanno sustained injuries that required medical treatment and his 87-year-old father-in-law also suffered a hypertensive crisis after being pushed by Calcaño.

Cusanno has stated that the incident was recorded on the club’s camera system and has filed a complaint with the authorities. He emphasized that he has always acted in accordance with the law and values family and business responsibility.

The situation has garnered support from the community, with Cusanno expressing gratitude for those who have offered assistance to him and his family.

Cusanno initially posted a photo on Instagram covered in blood, which he later deleted and replaced with a family photo with his wife and children. It remains to be seen how the situation will be resolved in the coming days.

