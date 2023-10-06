Ricardo Sa Pinto punished | Sport

The Portuguese coach at the center of the scandal in Cyprus, so Ricardo Sa Pinto was suspended.

Portuguese coach Ricardo Sa Pinto, the former “boss” of Red Star players, has been suspended for four months for misconduct at the match of his Apoel and Anorthosis. With Pinto he will not be able to work until February in all competitions in Cyprus because of what he is physically attacked the visiting team’s assistant coachand then the fourth judge Dimitris Kumis, so it is not really a surprise that he was severely punished.

Sa Pinto was previously known for off-field scandals and attacks on other coaches and referees, and this time his temper also cost him his job – as Apoel decided to fire him immediately after the decision of the Disciplinaries. It didn’t help that he tied two victories after the draw against Anorthosis (1:1).

In the meantime, it was decided that the Portuguese will be replaced by Stanislav Stoilov from Bulgaria on the bench of the Cypriot club, and let’s remind you that it has already been ten years since Sa Pinto led Red Star. This summer, he returned to Serbia on the bench of Apoel and rejoiced already in the first round of qualification for the Conference League when he “knocked out” Vojvodina, after which he rejoiced and mocked Serbian journalists who wrote negatively about him during his stay at “Marakana”.

